The Modibbo Adama University, Yola, yesterday matriculated 3,141 students for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Vice chancellor of the school, Prof Liman Tukur, said the total number of registered fresh students stands at 2,341, including 913 direct entry students, 154 sandwich, and 150 distance learning students.

He disclosed that the undergraduates registered fresh student comprise of 1,631 male and 720 female as the institution still has spaces for admission based on merits.

He said those that applied for admission and could not get admitted had issues related with low cut-off point, subject combination, even as he called on potential applicants to apply to various courses including medical sciences next session.

“The University has a total capacity of admitting 4,755 undergraduate applicants for 2021 academic year,” he said.