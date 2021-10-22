Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola in Adamawa State has produced 131 first class graduands, 2,865 second class upper, 7,462 second class lower graduands in the last three academic sessions.

The vice chancellor, Prof Liman Tukur, speaking ahead of the 24th, 25th and 26th combined convocation of the institution, said 2,141 had third class, 277 pass degrees. He said that 183 earned postgraduate diplomas, 1,373 masters and 155 PhDs.

According to him, a total of 12,876 students graduated within the period under review.

The VC announced that Nigeria’s former chief of army staff and ambassador to Benin Republic, Gen Tukur Buratai would deliver convocation lecture on Friday.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to convert the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola to Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital to serve as training facility for clinical studies for the medical students of the institution.

He appreciated the support of TETFund which has enabled the institution construct many structures and sponsored a number of research and development projects.