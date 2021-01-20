ADVERTISEMENT

BY EMAMEH GABRIEL,

The Vice Chancellor of Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Professor Abdullahi Liman Tukur, has said that the University is set to fully transform into new status of a conventional University conferred on it by an Act of Parliament recently signed into law by President Muhamnadu Buhari.

Professor Abdullahi declared this on Tuesday in Abuja when he paid a thank you visit to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

President Muhamnadu Buhari had Wednesday, January 6, 2021, signed into law a bill passed by the National Assembly in December last year which sought for transformation of Modibbo Adama University of Technology ( MAUTECH), to a conventional one that can run courses outside technologically oriented ones .

The Bill sponsored by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani ( APC Adamawa Central), specifically sought for enabling laws to make the University run all approved academic programs as any other conventional University across the country including medical and other allied sciences.

Speaking to journalists after the visit to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the Vice Chancellor of the University said with the new status conferred on the citadel of learning, its 2 ,500 students population size will increase geometrically in the next academic sessions as more courses will be offered and lecturers recruited.

“My visit to the President of the Senate along with Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed , is to thank the National Assembly for the all encompassing legislation made on the University and assented to , by President Muhamnadu Buhari .

“With the new status, machineries are being put in place to make the University very universal like other conventional ones as against specialized status it started with .

“Technological courses will still be run in the University but other equally important ones in the area of management , Social and Medical Sciences will also be added in living up to the new status with attendant multiplier effects in so many ways for the University, Adamawa State and Nigeria as a country ” , he said .

Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed had in an earlier statenent issued on new status of the University , said: ” Modibbo Adama University can now run all approved academic programs as any other conventional University across the country including medical and other allied sciences.

“This will no doubt encourage our teeming youths seeking placements into Tertiary Institutions specifically in these difficult times to realize their ambitions

“Apart from leading in technology, the new law will make Modibbo Adama University to be truly universal with broader courses and enhanced opportunities.”

The Senator added that she championed the bill that transformed into new law for the University to create opportunities for students in Adamawa, Taraba and other states in the North-East to further their education to University level .