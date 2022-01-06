A group, Coalition of APC Support Groups for Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distributed food items and cash to known delegates and some elected states and local government’s excos of the party in the Niger Delta region and other states in the North.

The group led by Engr Jator Abido made the donations during consultative visits to Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Plateau and Bauchi states.

Abido charged the party faithful to diligently assess those vying for the position of national chairman of the party devoid of sentiments and other mundane factors in the interest of the APC and the nation.

He said the group decided to engage with known-delegates and newly elected officials and stakeholders at the LGA levels because of the group’s conviction that politics is local.

“We are deliberate in engaging with you because we believe you can make an impression as delegates. We believe in democracy and wish that our great party gets the desired leadership that will promote democracy and give the country the needed development. Senator Ali Modu Sheriff stands tall amongst the other contestants. He is cerebral, a bridge builder and development-oriented personality that will give the APC the desired steam.

“That explains why we have set up a volunteers’ scheme that will constantly identify and engage the delegates (Statutory and ad-hoc) to ensure that Sen Sheriff emerges victorious both in the interest of the party and country”, the statement noted.

The statement further appreciated the Sen Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation and expressed optimism that they will come out victorious insisting that Ali Modu Sheriff is the best man for the Job.

The group also called on the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the party, NEC and President Muhammadu Buhari to urge the Buni-led administration to ensure that the National Convention of the party holds by February as announced.

