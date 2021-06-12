A presidential aspirant for the 2023 election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu and other notable Nigerians will today (June 12) speak at a national dialogue series on “Good Governance and Restructuring – The Case of the Chicken or the Egg”, scheduled via virtual Zoom media.

Moghalu, who was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) at the 2019 presidential election and a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will be the keynote speaker at the event.

The national conversation is organised by Unleash Nigeria, a political pressure group which promotes good governance, true federalism and equitable distribution of Nigeria’s common patrimony.

Other speakers at the virtual seminar are Dr Biodun Adeniyi, an associate professor at Baze University, Abuja, Dr. Davidson Akhimen, the presidential candidate of the Grassroot Democratic Party (GDPN) at the 2019 presidential election and the group managing director of King David Security, and Dr. Bashir Kurfi, the managing director of Armitex Resources, Kaduna. Dr. Iyore James, president of the Nigerian Physicians Advocacy Group, USA, Mr. Pascal Odibo, national coordinator and head of strategy of Unleash Nigeria

In a statement issued on the ideals of the seminar, Unleash Nigeria interim secretary, Aminu Adamu, said the virtual conversation will assist in harnessing thoughts from like minds on the way forward for transformational and contingency leadership as a bulwark for strategic national development.

He urged Nigerians within and overseas to register on the link below to be part of the virtual zoom conversation: http://bit.ly/dialoguewithunleash. Alternatively, interested persons can send an SMS to 0809 999 9364 or send an email to event@unleashnigeria.org to indicate their interest.