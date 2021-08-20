Family of the late legal icon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) on Thursday revealed that Mohammed Fawehinmi died from COVID-19 related complications.

The family disclosed this through Saheed Fawehinmi, the second son of the late human rights lawyer at a press conference held in Lagos.

Mohammed died on August 11, 2021, at an undisclosed hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Saheed Fawehinmi stated that the clarification was necessary to set the records straight because the family was not in a position to state clearly the cause of Mohammed’s death before now.

He stated that Mohammed’s death could have been avoided if he had taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said, “The family could not immediately disclose the cause of our brother’s death because we wanted the information to be based on factual medical details, especially as may be contained in the death certificate.

“Today however we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from COVID-19 related complications,” he said.

“We urged all Nigerians to take necessary precautions and also called on the government to step up its public enlightenment on the virus.

“We call on the federal and state governments to invest more in health care. In particular, we urge the government to do all that is necessary to end the ongoing strike by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors,” Saheed said.

On burial arrangements, Saheed said,’’ The remains of our brother would be interred at the Gani Fawehinmi family compound in Ondo Town after a brief funeral service.’’