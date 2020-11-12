By Michael Oche, Abuja

Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, National President has emerged as the new president of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU)

He was elected at the 2nd Quadrennial delegates conference of the Union held in Abuja. Others to be elected include Dr. Leku Ador Leku, National Deputy President; Alhaji Audu Isa, Vice President, North East; Abdussobor Salaam, Vice President, North West; Ken Njoku, Vice President, South East.

Others are Abdulmalik Yunus, Vice President North West; Azuma Chetan, Vice President South-South; Emmanuel Nyiyongo, Vice President, North Central; Emmanuel Item, National Treasurer

In his acceptance speech, the new President, comrade Ibrahim said the union currently has myriads of challenges, just as he pledged to rebuild and reposition the Union.

He said, “Today, you have used your votes to commit me to the onerous task of rebuilding, repositioning, and retooling this Union. You will all agree with me on this, in view of the myriads of challenges and toothaches bedeviling the union in recent history.

“Conscious of our challenging circumstances and the many bitter experiences we have had as a Union, I want to state that the task ahead us, every one of us, is no mean task. It is not going to be a walk in the park. But it is possible to reposition SSANU; rebuild friendship; forge new alliances; inject patriotism, restore and shore up confidence among the ranks of SSANU membership. Yes, it is possible to start a new beginning.”