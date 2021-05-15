BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

The reason behind the continuous detention of nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha in police custody, is because the actor has criminal charges levelled against him by the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, the Lagos Police Command has stated.

Lagos police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that, “Baba Ijesha is being kept with the police not within our own power, but because of the legal advice from the DPP pending when Baba Ijesha’s case will be charged to court.”

He added that, If the DPP had advised to release Baba Ijesha, the police would have released him on bail.

The actor has remained in police custody, since his arrest on April 22 for defiling a minor, despite pleas and protest by some of his colleagues that Baba Ijesha be granted bail since his offence was a bailable condition.

Adejobi noted that the actor’s offence which is indecent assault was bailable initially until further investigation at State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti and DPP established a case of sexual assault by penetration.

“Afrer the DPP investigated the case file, the police was advised not to release Baba Ijesha on bail pending when he will be charged to court.

“The DPP said that there are a number of cases Baba Ijesha will be charged for, particularly sexual assault by penetration, which is a serious offense, “said the Lagos Police spokesman.

The Lagos Police Command in their initial statement issued said that according to their findings, Baba Ijesha had started assaulting the victim sexually since she was seven years old.

This development cause a stir on social media and condemnations as many had insisted that the act of paedophilia levelled against the actor not be swept under the carpet but the actor should be brought to justice.

Against the accusations and counter accusations by the embattled actor’s colleague, many had insisted that the actor should not be released by the police.

In a related development, lawyer of the actor, Adesina Ogunlana, noted that his client appeared traumatised, emaciated, and walked with a limp in his right leg. He appealed that he be released on bail as he was not a flight risk.