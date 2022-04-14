Twenty nine young Nigerians, on Friday, graduated from the Momas Electrical Meters Manufacturing Company Ltd (MEMMCOL) Metering School in Mowe, Ogun State.

The students were trained on meter manufacturing, installation and maintenance as well as energy auditing for a period of two weeks at the institution.

12 of the graduands who are female were sponsored by Keystone Bank under its Keystone Bank Women Economic Empowerment Committee (KWEEC).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony,

Mr Kola Balogun, chairman, MEMMCOL Metering School, said opportunities in the power sector were endless for young Nigerians and could help address unemployment in the country.

He said, “The opportunities in the power sector is limitless. Meter installation is just one aspect and you know we have a huge metering gap in the country.

“We have a responsibility to address the unemployment situation in the country today and one of the ways we are doing that is to subsidise our training and partner with other organisations to give opportunities to Nigerians.

“We commend Keystone Bank for sponsoring some of the graduands and we are appealing to other corporate organisations as well as state and local governments to also key into this initiative to positively engage our women and youths.”

He said stakeholders in the power sector were working on developing a framework for meter auditors and inspectors to handle tariff dispute between customers and electricity Distribution Companies.

Balogun advised the graduands to adhere to the ethics of the industry by not conniving with customers to engage in meter bypass and energy theft which are inimical to the growth of the power sector.

Also, Mrs Helen Maiyegun, chairperson, KWEEC, said the committee was set up in line with the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for commercial banks to support empowerment of women in Nigeria.

Maiyegun said the beneficiaries were selected from Lagos, Kwara and Nasarawa States, adding that the training was aimed at giving them opportunities to thrive in the power sector.

She noted that the metering gap in the country presented a huge opportunity for them, especially as the phase one of the National Mass Metering Programme would soon commence.

Maiyegun added that, “The training for us (Keystone Bank) is critical because there are limitless opportunities here.

“We have been training women on skills acquisition such as catering, bead making, fashion design among others but this time we decided to think outside the box and see how we can bring more women into the energy sector.

“When you empower a woman, you are empowering the nation and we will continue to monitor the graduands to ensure they meet their goals and aspirations.”

She charged them to be good ambassadors of Keystone Bank and Momas Metering School and utilise the training to better their lives and contribute to national development.

On his part, Mr Ademola Olorunfemi, chairman, Academic Board, Momas Metering School, said the intensive training had equipped the graduands to add value to Nigeria and its economy.

Olorunfemi commended Keystone Bank for providing this unique opportunities for the female graduands and solicited for the sustenance of the programme.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Mrs Marian Marcus-Johnson, thanked Keystone Bank and Momas for facilitating the training and promised to positively utilise the knowledge imparted on them by the school.