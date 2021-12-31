Viewed it from all fronts, year 2021 manifested itself in very unpredictable ways, beating predictions and expectations. From the health and economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to ravage global and national economies, 2021 has seen heightened insecurity, unemployment and inflation, rising debt stock, launch of eNaira and the return of the fuel subsidy hullabaloo. The year remains a very eventful one indeed.

Although the year was laced with very ugly incidents as harvests of blood from the very many killings by bandits and Boko Haram elements, poverty and low value for life, it has also witnessed tremendous milestones, including the curtailing of the spread of COVID-19, government interventions, economic growth and more.

Security

Although terrorists became more daring in 2021, the Nigerian Armed Forces’ war against terrorism, banditry and other crimes in year 2021 continued to gain success despite setbacks. Over 20,000 terrorists have surrendered and many others neutralised. In June 2021, a clash between rival terrorist belonging to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) led to the death of Abubakar Shekau, longtime leader of Boko Haram.

The national security adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), in October 2021 announced the killing of Malam Bako, the successor of Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, the leader of ISWAP. On February 21, 2021, a Nigerian Air Force King Air 350, NAF201 B350, crashed while returning to Abuja after reporting an engine failure.

The military lost three aircraft in the year including the crash that killed the late chief of army staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other senior officers. An undisclosed number of Nigerian soldiers and officers also lost their lives to the war on terror.

Health

The strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors was a major incident in the Nigeria health sector in 2021. The strike which lasted for 63 days started on April 2nd.

The emergence of the Delta variant (lineage B.1.617.2.) is among the issues that shaped the Nigerian health sector in 2021. The variant, which originated from India, was detected in the country on July 8, 2021; it came just when the country was getting relieved of the COVID-19 sting that has afflicted the entire world since 2021. The focus is now on the Omicron variant, which originated from South Africa and was discovered in Nigeria on November 30, 2021.

Classified as a virus of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the variant has hiked COVID-19 infections in the country as cases have doubled by 500 per cent.

Education

The Nigerian education sector, like other sectors, faced serious challenges that need to be addressed in 2022, major among them mass kidnapping of students and COVID-19 restrictions. As a fact, many view the kidnapping of students as a hindrance to Nigeria’s future.

The increasing cases of kidnapping of school children and teachers, including in tertiary institutions, together with the fears of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, have in no small measure disrupted learning and created anxiety in the sector.

Nearly, 1,000 secondary school and university students were kidnapped in coordinated attacks by terrorists and bandits in the year 2021, with several classrooms destroyed.

On February 17, gunmen invaded a school in Niger State and kidnapped 41 persons. The gunmen raided Government Science College, Kagara, capturing students and teachers. Few days after, the bandits raided Kagara, gunmen kidnapped 317 pupils from Government Girls’ Science Secondary School, Jangebe, in Zamfara State. In the northeast, at least 802 schools remain closed and 497 classrooms destroyed, with another 1,392 damaged but requiring huge sums to fix.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said since the inception of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), it had successfully enrolled 924,590 out of the previous figures of 10,193,918, making the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria drop to 9,269,328. Today, about 10 million children are not in school even though primary education is officially free and compulsory in the country. This area needs attention in 2021.

Although the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other staff unions in tertiary institutions suspended their strike last year, peace is yet to return to schools, as issues which led to the dispute are yet to be resolved.

Information

2021 saw intense effort by the Ministry of Information to obliterate fake news and misinformation in the country. It also re-activated its digitization drive. The federal government is prioritizing the DSO project which is critical to the post-Covid recovery and prosperity of the creative industry.

On November 2, the federal government launched Digital Switch-Over (DSO), a switch from analogue television to digital television, in Kano State. The DSO, delivered with the brand name ‘FreeTV,’ signifies the transition from analogue to digital television across the country.

Niger Delta

About 13,777 abandoned projects in the Niger Delta region were discovered in the outgoing year, according to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. He said the abandoned projects were discovered through a forensic audit that was ordered by President Buhari covering from 2001 to 2019.

The president has vowed to recover money looted from the NDDC over the years.

Finance and Economy

Major sectors of the nation’s economy witnessed moderate performance, despite the threatening coronavirus pandemic and its implication on the economy. The performances were majorly boosted by the several intervention programmes of the federal government to ensure that businesses continue to thrive despite the pandemic.

For the outgoing year, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria retained policy parameters. The decision to retain its policy stance was necessitated by the need to allow existing policy initiatives to permeate the economy.

At the monetary front, the CBN intervened with various programmes in the areas of financial inclusion, agricultural credit, SMEs’ finance support, digital currency, and forex liquidity interventions, among others.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian stock market kicked off 2021 on solid footing, delivering returns of 5.3 per cent in January, albeit it was short-lived.

As of December 24, 2021, the All-Share Index recorded a year-to-date gain of 4.95 per cent. It has been noted that earlier than anticipated reversal in fixed income (FI) yields ignited sell-offs as domestic investors reduced exposure to equities.

The adherence to January-to-December budget cycle in the passage of the 2022 budget, passage of the 2021 Finance Bill, launch of National Development Plan and announcement that Nigeria’s total public debt had hit N35.5 trillion as the second quarter of 2021 are some of the issues that defined the economic space.

Banking

In the banking sector, the launch of the eNaira puts Nigeria among the first three countries in the world to operate a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had earlier stopped the sale of foreign exchange to bureau de change (BDC) operators, a move that sent the value of the Naira crashing to nearly N600 to the dollar.

The CBN also directed that banks in the country freeze the accounts of individuals or organisations found dealing in cryptocurrency, thereby, clamping down on crypto trading in the country.

Similarly, as part of measures to increase remittances through official channels into the country, the CBN also kicked off the Naira4dollar scheme where N5 is given for every dollar remitted to the country, even as it also stopped money transfer organisations from paying remittances in Naira.

Also in 2020, one of the oldest banks in the country, First Bank of Nigeria, had a boardroom crisis that saw CBN intervene and dissolve its Board. The sacked managing director was recalled. In a bid to make more profits for their shareholders, more banks in the country started adopting the Holding Company structure with Guaranty Trust Bank, Sterling Bank and Access Bank leading the way.

The year ended with the announcement that the major shareholders in Union Bank were selling their stake in the bank to Titan Trust Bank which is being led by a former deputy governor of the CBN, Tunde Lemo.

ICT

In the ICT sector, COVID-19 pandemic helped to advance technology and innovation, thereby boosting the Nigerian economy.

For instance, the year saw huge Fintech investment inflows into Nigeria, as six Nigeria-based fintech companies attracted more than $600 million in nine months.

The deployment of 5G in December 2021 is another development that shaped the ICT sector.

According to minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami, the dawn of 5G network in Nigeria will offer significant advantages over current technologies, some of which include much lower latency, higher bandwidth, greater device density, longer battery life for nodes, and greater network flexibility.

The auction process reached its peak at Round 11 when the bid price graduated to $275,904,886.25 with all the three bidders still actively participating. The Main Stage of the auction, however, ended at the conclusion of the 11th Round, with Airtel listing an exit bid of $270,000,000, while MTN posted an exit bid of $273,000,000, giving way to the Assignment Stage. At this point, Airtel had dropped off from the race having posted a lower exit bid, thus leaving Mafab and MTN as winners of the two available slots.

The linkage of National Identification Number (NIN)-SIM meant to strengthen security in the country was a major event that rocked the ICT sector in the year under review. According to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), over 66 million unique NINs had been issued, as of 1st of November, 2021.

In 2021, the federal government suspended online platform, Twitter, from operating in Nigeria after the company yanked off President Buhari’s post vowing to deal with separatist agitators ‘in the language they understand.’

The government accused Twitter owner of sponsoring EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

Manufacturing

In the manufacturing sector, through the year, the world economy, including Nigeria, continued the battle with the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that started last year.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) noted that the response by the government to the shocks and disruptions was the introduction and implementation of key reforms that the organised private sector has been advocating for over the years.

Oil and Gas

Notable amongst these reforms are the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the proposed removal of fuel subsidy, and more investments in rail infrastructure.

President Buhari, on August 16, 2021, signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), 2021 into law, following its passage by the National Assembly in July 2021.

In the course of the year, the fiscal and monetary authorities, as well as the private sector rolled out various interventions to sustain the economic recovery recorded this year.

Works and Housing

In November and December 2021, federal government commissioned many road projects in parts of the country. The projects commissioned include 155-kilometre (Phases I and II) of the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road and 24-kilometre Vandeikya-Obudu Cattle Ranch Road connecting seven communities in Benue State to Cross River State in Tsua town, Vandeikya local government area of Benue State,106.341 Kilometre Kano-Maiduguri Road, Section III (Azare-Potiskum) in Bauchi and Yobe states and 142.2 kilometre Kano-Maiduguri Road, Section II (Shuwarin-Azare) connecting Jigawa and Bauchi States and 1.5km two-lane bridge on the border between Nigeria and Cameroon in Ekot-Mfum, Etung Local Government Area of Cross River was also commissioned in July 2021.

In July 6, 2021, a 1.5-megawatt solar power project for the Ministry of Works and Housing as well the Ministry of Environment was commissioned by President Buhari.

In October 2021, the federal government opened an online platform for its National Housing Programme (NHP) effectively paving the way for the sale of over 5,000 housing units in 34 states across the country.

On December 21, 2021, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth N621 billion to fund the construction of 21 critical road infrastructure across the country.

On December 10, 2021, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing said it will evacuate trucks and trailers from the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway to ease congestion on the road.

The nation’s economy and business environment recorded several events that stood out and shaped performances during the outgoing year.

On November 1, a 21-storey building under construction and located in Ikoyi collapsed, leaving 46 people dead while 15 others were rescued.

The Ikoyi building collapse will not be forgotten any time soon. Even when people eventually move on from the incident, those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident will surely not forget.

The structure, which was being developed by Fourscore Homes, collapsed when workers were on site.

Femi Osibona, the owner of Fourscore Homes, his personal assistant, and a youth corps member were among those who died in the collapsed building.

Transportation

On June 10, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the $1.5 billion 157-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway project for full commercial activities in Lagos.

On July 15, 2021, he flagged off the construction of the $1,2billion Kano-Kaduna railway project.

Judiciary

In 2021, the judiciary in the country witnessed ups and downs. So many events happened that shaped the judiciary this year. One of the issues characterized the judiciary in 2021 is the allegation of corruption against judicial officers. Also, the National Judicial Council, NJC, found some judges guilty of issuing conflicting court orders. The judges were sanctioned by the NJC for giving conflicting court orders in cases that are completely outside their jurisdiction.

The issue financial autonomy of the judiciary was part of the deliberation at the 2021 judges conference in Abuja. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed called on the executive, especially at the state level, to give financial autonomy to the judiciary.

Top on the list of the issues that shaped 2021 was the invasion of the residence of a Supreme Court Justice, Mary Peter-Odili. Some suspects have been arrested and are being prosecuted at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Also, in the course of the year, Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court sentenced both Abdulrasheed Maina, the chairman of the defunct pension taskforce team, and his son, Faisal, to prison for corruption.

The recapture of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was also a one of the issues that made headlines in 2021.

Kanu had been released from prison on bail and shortly after that IPOB was declared a terrorist group by the federal government after securing a court order. He later jumped bail and fled to the United Kingdom from where he was said to have been instigating the youths in the eastern part of the country against the government.

The Police, EFCC, NDLEA, Others

On January 16, 2021, President Buhari appointed former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) as chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

On February 16, 2021, he asked the Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Also, on April 6, 2021, Buhari approved the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as the acting Inspector-general of police.

On July 30, 2021, a United States District Court for the Central District of California indicted commander of Force Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, after Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, implicated him in his criminal activities.

On November 19, 2021, the founder and executive chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Rabiu handed over a 150-bed hospital worth N4bn to the Nigerian Police in Abuja.

Agriculture

In a minor cabinet reshuffle, President Buhari on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, announced the sack of the then minister of agriculture and rural development, Sabo Nanono, from his cabinet.

In October 2021, President Buhari assented to the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) Amendment Bill 2021.

In what many stakeholders in the agricultural sector considered as a milestone in the efforts to boost transfer of agricultural research knowledge, innovations and extension services to farmers, the federal government on November 22, 2021 commissioned a communication centre for Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN).

In October 2021, the federal government granted approval for open cultivation of TELA Maize, a new maize variety genetically modified to tolerate moderate drought and resist the fall armyworm and stem borer.

Interior

The interior ministry in the outgoing year was faced frequent cases of jailbreaks. Although, jailbreak is not peculiar to Nigeria, the frequency at which the incident occurs in the country has become worrisome and disturbing. For instance, this year alone, there have been four cases of such in Owerri, Kabba, Oyo and more recently, Jos, in Plateau State.

The latest jailbreak took place on November 28, 2021, when attackers stormed the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jos, Plateau State, and engaged the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) armed squad personnel in a fierce gun battle before breaking into the yard. A total of 262 inmates escaped in the melee before reinforcement could come from sister agencies, but 10 have so far been recaptured leaving 252 at large.

On Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo town, 907 inmates escaped from the facility after a jailbreak, while 446 were recaptured, even as 69 never left the facility. It was reported that the armed men who came to attack the facility were about 50 and only set free the awaiting trial inmates while leaving the female and convicted inmates behind.

Also, on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at least 240 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, Kogi State following an attack by gunmen. The NCoS confirmed the re-arrest of 114 inmates who escaped from the facility. MSCC was established in 2008 with a capacity of 200. As of the time of the invasion, 294 inmates were in custody out of which 224 were pre-trial detainees and 70 convicted inmates.

On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, gunmen attacked the Imo State Police Command headquarters and Owerri Correctional Centre leading to the release of 1,844 inmates. Similar incidents had happened in Edo and Ondo states last October during the #EndSARS protests.

Federal Capital Territory

On February 21, 2021, a Nigerian military aircraft crashed near Abuja airport, killing all seven people on board.

Also, on January 25, seven boys and girls, between the ages of 10 to 13 years, and three adults were kidnapped by gunmen from an orphanage in Abuja.

The gunmen invaded Rachael’s Orphanage Home opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja, abducting the seven children and a security guard.

On August 9, 2021, Abuja recorded the first confirmed outbreak of Cholera, but between the 1st of January and 1st of August 2021, 31,425 suspected cases of cholera and 816 deaths were reported from 22 states and FCT.

On November 5, 2021, gunmen abducted four members of staff and two of their children from the University of Abuja, which led to increased military checkpoints in and around the city and stop and search operations by police. The university also confirmed the six had regained freedom.

Also, on November 3, 2021, gunmen invaded the staff quarters of Junior Secondary School, Yebu in the Kwali Area Council of Abuja, and abducted the Vice Principal, Mohammed Nuhu.

Another sad event that took place was on November 5, when over 20 people were killed in a fire outbreak that occurred at Kubwa main market on November 5, 2021.

The fire outbreak was caused by an explosion from a phone used by a Kerosene seller according to an eyewitness.

Also, on December 26, goods worth billions of Naira were destroyed in a fire outbreak that engulfed the Next Cash and Carry Supermarket Building in Jahi district of Abuja.

Foreign

The year 2021 was remarkable because of the many events that shaped the international arena

Joseph Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, January 20 minutes before Kamala D. Harris took the oath of office to become the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected vice president.

Biden took over from the former US President Donald Trump – whose single term in office was controversial – in a keenly contested contested election that took place in 2020.

On August 15, 2021 the world woke up to the shocking news that the once deposed militant fundamentalist Islamic Movement called Taliban had swept their way back to power in Afghanistan 20 years after it was ousted from power in the beleaguered country following the withdrawal of US forces.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani reportedly fled the country as the Taliban entered the capital Kabul, meeting little resistance from the US trained and funded Afghan security forces which simply melted way at the sight of the Taliban forces.

The year saw the return of military coups in many countries. For example, on February 1, Myanmar’s military orchestrated a coup, arresting civilian government leaders. The takeover abruptly halted the country’s long-awaited transition to democracy, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Ten months later, she was sentenced to four years in prison for incitement, just the first of many charges she faces from behind bars.

On September 5, a Guinean army colonel, Mamady Doumbouya, toppled the democratically elected government of President Alpha Conde and took power in Guinea.

The coup drew worldwide condemnation and the regional body the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other regional organizations suspended Guinea from its operations. The coup leaders have remained adamant despite all the sanctions.

On 25 October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, took control of the government in a military coup citing political infighting.

The coup leaders dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders especially the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and declared a state of emergency, which sparked off Protests in several cities including the capital Khartoum, leading to the death of several people. Hamdok was later released from detention and reinstated after severe pressure on the coup leaders.

In May 2021, the military in Mali, led by Colonel Assimi Goita, staged a second coup in nine months and sacked the transition President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane because the civilian leaders announced new cabinet that excluded two key military leaders.

Goita had in August 2020, deposed the democratically elected government of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Keita in the wake of mass anti-government protests. Despite condemnation by the international community, Goita has remained adamant even when though he promised elections in February 2022.

Buckingham Palace released the news about the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband and consort in September 2021.

In a statement issued by the Palace, they confirmed that Philip had died at Windsor Castle.

On Sunday December 26, 2021, leaders around the world received the shocking news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the South African human rights crusader who died in Cape Town at the age of 90.

A Nobel Peace laureate, Tutu is widely hailed for playing a key role in dismantling apartheid in South Africa and chairing the nation’s Truth and Reconciliation Committee. Leaders around the world paid tributes to the archbishop for his pursuit of racial justice and equality, as well as his unforgettable sense of humour.

On April 20, 2021, Chad’s President Idriss Déby died of his injuries following clashes with rebels in the north of the country.

The announcement came a day after provisional election results projected he would win a sixth term in office.

Déby, 68, spent more than three decades in power and was one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. He has since been succeeded by his 37-year-old son, Mahamat.

On March 17, 2021, the news filtered in that Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has reportedly died of COVID-19 aged 61.

He died from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Samia Suluhu Hassan, then vice president and successor, said in an address on state television. Magufuli was one of Africa’s most prominent coronavirus sceptics, and called for prayers and herbal-infused steam therapy to counter the virus.