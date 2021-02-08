BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has described the demise of former Information and Culture Minister Prince Tony Momoh as a huge loss to the country.

Senator Mark described Prince Momoh as a pathfinder who belonged to the first generation of journalists that demonstrated uncommon patriotism and loyalty to the country.

Mark, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser Paul Mumeh in Abuja, noted the exploits of Momoh in the evolution of Nigerian press, he stood tall in terms of moral and professional uprightness among his peers.

“It is on record that Momoh as the then Editor of the Old Daily Times of Nigeria championed the course of nationalism, freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Nigeria and Africa.

“Momoh was not just a brilliant journalist, he was courageous and upright. He called a spade its rightful name no matter whose ox was gored.

“Momoh was a great national asset who contributed to the shaping of modern Nigeria. Even his foray into politics after his retirement from the Daily Times, he displayed uncommon candour and decency. He was indeed stainless.

“We shall miss his frank, unbiased and honest positions on national issues. He believed in equity, justice and fairness. He strived for the wellbeing of Nigeria and her citizens. He was truly a pan Nigerian,” he said.

Senator Mark noted that Momoh was a rare breed who strived to midwife the country into a better society.

Senator Mark urged the media community and the immediate family to build on the legacies of patriotism, honesty and love for man and country as exhibited by the foremost journalist.