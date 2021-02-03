By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Governors under the umbrella of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) have expressed sadness over the passing of a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tony Momoh.

The governors said they will continue to celebrate his inspiring leadership and belief in progressive politics adding that this was the bedrock for the Nigeria’s political transformation.

A statement signed by Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on behalf of the forum, said his sacrifices and that of the leaders of the legacy parties made the ouster of PDP possible.

“We received the death of Prince Tony Momoh with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well blessed and spent. We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the Momoh Royal family, our party leaders and members, in particular President Muhammadu Buhari, people and government of Edo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Prince Tony Momoh.

“Being one of the founding fathers of our great party, All Progressives Congress, all leaders and members of the party will continue to celebrate his inspiring leadership, vision and belief in the unity of Nigerian progressives’ politicians being the foundation for Nigeria’s political transformation. As a former CPC National Chairman, he was able to demonstrate that the determining factor for any successful leader is sacrifice. Together with the leaders of all our legacy parties, Chief Bisi Akande and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, he was able to inspire all of us to make all the sacrifices required to make the emergence of APC in 2013 possible.

“As a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he will always be remembered for his passionate campaigns for national unity and peaceful coexistence. His death is a loss to the nation, Nigerian progressive community, the media and all patriots.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Prince Tony Momoh, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

“May the soul of Prince Tony Momoh rest in peace!” The statement said.