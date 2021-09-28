The traditional ruler of Ado Awaye, Oba Olugbile Ademola Folakanmi has commended Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde over his administration’s efforts at ensuring rapid socioeconomic development in the tourism sector in order to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The Alado of Ado Awaye gave the commendation while addressing Chiefs and members of the Local Organizing Committee on how to make the 2021 World Tourism Day celebration a successful and memorable one in the history of the state.

Oba Olugbile Folakanmi, on behalf of his Chiefs and the people of Ado Awaye and environs expressed deep gratitude to the governor for giving his community the opportunity to host this year’s World Tourism Day.

“This is a clear indication that Governor Makinde is seriously interested in developing Iyake Suspended Lake, the only natural suspended lake in the whole world”, he stated.

According to the monarch, if the suspended lake is developed to international standard, the lake can make Oyo State the richest in Nigeria.

He called on the people to cooperate with the government as well as invited guests in order to make the event a huge success.

Responding, Chief David Akintayo, head of Kingmakers, assured the monarch of their continuous support on all programmes for the World Tourism Day celebration.