A first-class monarch in Kogi State, the Obaro of Kabba, HRM Solomon Dele Owoniyi has extolled the Dangote Group for the completion of Nigeria’s longest concrete road in the state.

Chief Owoniyi, who is also chairman of the Okun Area Traditional Council, said the concrete road has elevated the status of his people in Nigeria.

The 43km Obajana-Kabba road project is said to be the country’s longest concrete road project that gulped billions of naira.

The paramount ruler said, “Without this road, Okun people will be completely cut-off from the state capital, Lokoja. We are most grateful. I don’t know why the arrangement of the road construction stopped at Kabba, it would have terminated at Egbe or Ilorin.”

The monarch, who made this remark during his visit to Dangote Cement Plant Obajana, thanked the president of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote for creating jobs for the Okun people and supporting Nigeria’s economy.

Responding, the general manager, community relations and special duties of Dangote group, Mr Ade Anlemi, said the company has expended billions of naira to support the state and host communities through its various corporate social responsibility programmes.

He said apart from the Obajana-Kabba concrete road project, the company has a scholarship scheme and several infrastructure and empowerment programmes in the state.

Other traditional leaders in the Obaro’s entourage include: HRH Oba Ayodele Irukera, the Elegbe of Egbe; HRH Oba William O. Ayeni, the Olujumu of Ijumu; HRH Babatunde Etombi, the Agbama of Isanlu; HRH Oba J.O. Joledo, the Elulu of Mopa; HRH Oba Elijah Meseko, Obaro of Odo Ape; HRH Oba Timothy Omonile and those of Obajana, Oyo, Apata and Iwaa communities and among others.

Worried by the huge sums of money used in road repairs, president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote had said plans were afoot to revolutionise Nigerian roads with concrete, stressing that resources used in road repairs and maintenance would be channeled to other important needs of the nation.