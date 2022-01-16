Traditional rulers in Benue State have expressed concern over the recruitment of terrorists and other criminals into security outfits in the country.

The monarchs who disclosed their feeling at a community engagement forum organised by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, called on the federal government to decentralise recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to enable stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones of the country make inputs.

They said unless recruitment into the police was decentralised, the situation would remain the same.

The traditional rulers who spoke through the Ter Nagi, Chief Daniel Abomste, also proposed a recruitment exercise that would involve traditional rulers, local government chairmen and other community leaders to assist in the process in order to have the kind of police force the nation is yearning for.

While commending the commission for creating a forum for stakeholders to bring in their views, the Ter Nagi decried the marginalization of Tiv people in the recruitment process into the Nigeria Police Force as well as the unfair treatment of some of them in the force and appealed to the commission to address the issue.

Earlier, Barr. Rommy Mom who is the commissioner representing North Central in the Police Service Commission said the inability of citizens to appreciate the value of the police and policing had affected the quality of persons applying to work in the force,

He said, “Most applicants for recruitment into the police have deficiencies academically, leading to their abysmal performance when they are finally recruited.”

He noted with concern a situation where 90 per cent of applicants failed to score up to 30 per cent at an previous examination set for them.

Barr. Mom said this and other challenges were what the commission sought to correct in future recruitment exercises the PSC intend to organise for applicants into the police.

He said; “The PSC during these recruitments have made some observations which are rather disheartening and we hope there will be a reversal going forward. Security is key to the development and enjoyment of peace.

“An additional concern is the fact that most of the applicants seem academically challenged, as more than 90 per cent of them have consistently failed to score up to 30 percent in the examination.

“This is a sad reflection of the calibre of officers that will be patrolling our communities in the event that these persons actually end up being enlisted in the police.

“The society must encourage upright and responsible citizens to apply for recruitment, if our responsible and upright young ones are discouraged from joining the police where are we going to source for the police officers of our dreams.”

He said if this was done within the next five years, the police would take its pride of place in the society.

While assuring citizens that the federal government would stop at nothing to ensure that NPF is set to attain its pride in the provision of effective internal security in the country, Mom said the police force was now re-shaped to forge an identity that build on the core values of fairness, impartiality, integrity and discipline.