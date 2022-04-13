Traditional rulers in Ogun State have warned traders in the state against smuggling, urging them to embrace legitimate trading and desist from dealing in smuggled items in order not to incur the wrath of the laws.

With particular reference to rice smuggling, illegal importation of vehicles, as well as frozen chickens among other prohibited items, the duo of Alake of Abeokuta and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, ba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo and the Agura of Gbaguraland, Oba Sabur Babajide Bakre urged traders in the state to accord the law of the land its due respect as far as trading activities are concerned.

The monarchs gave the warning in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital while hosting the new Controller of Ogun Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), comptroller Makinde Bamidele who paid them a courtesy visit as part of the Service’s tactics towards ensuring that the Federal Government overcomes the menace of smuggling in Ogun State.

Makinde, who spoke at the palaces of the two monarchs, said his command understood the roles of the traditional rulers as a grassroot institution highly necessary in the crusade against smuggling, particularly when citizenry enlightenment is needed.

Stressing that the existing synergy between Customs and the traditional institution in Ogun State must continue towards ensuring a seamless societal trading across the state Makinde urged the monarch not to continually enlighten their subjects on the dangers and the economic implications of dealing in smuggled items.

In his response, the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo, pledged the support of the traditional rulers in the state for the customs towards ensuring that smuggling activities are suppressed across the state.

In his response, Oba Bakre assured the new NCS Controller that the traditional institution in the state would do their best towards ensuring that the traders in their respective domains embrace legitimate trading, stressing that crimes is not a way out of the current economic hardship being experienced nationwide.