The Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), said this year’s annual Biafra Remembrance Day and candle light procession will take place this Sunday, May 30, while the sit-at-home and total lockdown order will begin on Monday, May 31, 2021 and not May 30 as earlier announced.

IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, in a statement signed by him and made available to journalists made the disclosures on Saturday.

The lPOB spokesman said that the adjustment was to enable churches to hold their normal services on Sunday, May 30 without any obstructions.

He said that there will be no human and vehicular movements throughout ‘Biafra land’ on Monday, May 31 in honour of people he called ‘Biafrans” during the Nigerian civil war.

According to him, “Every person in Biafra land is, therefore, advised to observe a sit-at-home order on Monday, 31st May 2021. That day is a sacred day in Biafra land in honour of the over 5 million Biafrans that died during the civil war.”

He maintained that there will be a total lockdown throughout ‘Biafra land’ on Monday, adding that it will give the people the opportunity to remember all the fallen heroes and heroines including agitators who have paid the supreme price in the course of the struggle for ‘Biafra Independence’ since 1967 till date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IPOB publicity secretary noted that markets, filling stations, motor parks, airports, seaports, banks, schools, and others as well as social activities in ‘Biafra land’ are to be shut down on that day.

“Everyone is to remain indoors in Biafra land from 6:00am to 6:00pm on that day. People are to stock their houses with food items before that day so they won’t have need to shop on that day.

“We strongly advise our people against flouting this order as anyone found outside one’s house that day may be the target of our enemies who will after killing them, as usual blame it on IPOB and Eastern Security Network.

“Therefore, it is better we all remain inside so they will see no Biafran to abduct, kill or maim,” he added.

Comrade Powerful warned that, anyone violating the sit-at-home order should blame himself for whatever fate that befalls such person as penalty for stubbornness.