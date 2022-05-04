It is no more news that if you are seeking any elective position come 2023, then you should be willing to part with a couple of millions just to obtain expression of interest/nomination forms from your political party. This doesn’t even guarantee one becoming the flag-bearer of one’s party. The current trend of high costs of nomination forms cuts across all the major political parties in the country and has become a huge source of concern.

If one are aspiring to become President and a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), then one should be willing to cough up a whopping sum of N100 million just for the nomination form. Those who aspire to the office of governor should be willing to part with N50 million. Aspirants for the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly are charged N20 million, N10 million and N2 million respectively for the nomination/expression of interest forms.

In the main opposition party – the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) – the situation isn’t any better. While the costs of nomination forms are relatively lower, they still raise eyebrows. N40 million for those aspiring to become President, N21 million for gubernatorial candidates, N3.5 and N2.5 for the senatorial and House of Representative seats and N600,000 for state House of Assembly forms.

Alas, other relatively smaller parties have bitten the bug of charging high nomination fees. For parties, such as the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Presidential forms goes for N30 million, Governorship – N11 million, Senate – N3 million, House of Reps. – N1.2 million. The Young Progressives Party (YPP) charges N20 million for Presidential forms, N10 million for Governorship, N3 million for Senate, N2 million for House of Representatives and N400,000 for State House of Representatives. The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) pegged its Presidential forms at N25 million, Governorship at N15 million, Senate at N10 million, House of Reps. at N7 million and State House of Rep. at N2.5 million.

The high nomination fees being charged by these political parties to secure their tickets for the 2023 general election have undoubtedly reawakened the conversation around the monetization of politics in Nigeria. Many of the political parties have argued that the reason for the high fees is because conducting primaries cost a lot of money, hence the high cost of the forms. Others maintain that the dues are used as “necessary” deterrent to unserious aspirants who might crowd the political space.

To many discerning Nigerians, this does not hold water. Such justifications for the high cost of nomination and expression of interest forms do not mitigate the negative impact of the unwholesome monetization of politics with the effect of excluding a large section of the populace from governance. For many of the political elites, one hears such cynical statements like the field is wide enough when it is very obvious that the high cost of forms have automatically shrunk the field, thus excluding many Nigerians from participating.

Unfortunately, the law on campaign finances has always been treated with contempt by virtually all politicians across party lines. The electoral act prescribes limits to how much candidates can spend on their elections, but not only has the law been flouted, elections have become a bazaar where stupendous amounts of money are spent. Our electioneering process is fast becoming monetized and positions available for the highest spender regardless of whether he/she can deliver. With this trend, we may just be substituting quality for candidates who have access to the most cash to dole out.

In the United States the country we model our democracy after, what is labeled in Nigeria as nomination and expression of interest forms fees to run for a governorship position ranges from $0 to $3,750 i.e. roughly N1.8million, while the average fee is about $2,000 i.e. roughly N980,000. For Congress, the nomination fee ranges from $0 to $3,125 with the average in most states being $1,760 (about N850,000). For their equivalent of State House of Assembly, the forms can range from $0 to $750 with the average being $200 (less than N100,000), depending on the state.

If the US, which has become one of the bastions of democracy the world over can open-up its political space towards ensuring a level playing ground for its players, why not Nigeria?

Well, one is inclined to agree that money is crucial for political parties to implement activities during elections and in between elections. In addition to other factors, candidates require adequate funds for effective campaigns, which contribute to possible electoral victory. However, whether in established or new democracies, unregulated use of money, private or public, for politics, is capable of reversing the ethics, practices and spirit of democracy. It confers undue advantage and improperly alters electorates’ available choices.

Recall that in May 2018, the “NotTooYoungToRun” bill was signed into law. Many young Nigerians felt this was a new dawn for youth participation and involvement in politics. Many Nigerians felt fresh minds and development oriented youths will dominate the political space and offer good leadership. With the high cost of nomination forms across board however, this is fast becoming a pipe dream. Considering the hike in the nomination forms across all the elective positions in the build-up to 2023, the youths are tactically eliminated.

How many youths can come up with such amounts of funding that political parties are demanding just for nomination and expression of interest forms? However, Nigerian youths are not the only groups that have been tactically excluded. Women as well as people living with disabilities have also been largely excluded come 2023. This portends a huge setback to or burgeoning democracy and the quest for inclusiveness as well as accountability in governance.

It is already sad that the constitution has foreclosed independent candidacy. This would have played a pivotal role in our electioneering process by affording prospective candidates platforms to contest elections. As it is, one can only contest for any elective position if they are a member of a political party. Thus without being able to afford the nomination forms of political parties, candidates who otherwise mean well for the country and ready to provide capable leadership are eliminate before the race even begins.

The toxic influence of money on the selection process of candidates for elections in the country should be fiercely discouraged because of its role in promoting exclusivity. Although a huge amount of resources is required to run political parties, it is nevertheless very dangerous to rely so heavily on the internal electoral process of parties as a major source of fund raising. This could engender far-reaching consequences that would continue to haunt our tottering democracy.

It doesn’t take a magnifying glass to see that the huge costs of party nomination forms have alienated ordinary Nigerians from participation in politics. It now looks like political positions are only meant for a cult of the wealthy. With this high cost and also the desperation of political parties to produce the next president, the 2023 General Elections may not be different from its predecessors despite the amended Electoral Act. One hopes that one day Nigeria will realize the need to demonetize political aspiration in Nigeria. But for now we can only watch as our monetizing political game well and truly begins.