By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Two persons are currently being grilled by operatives of the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, following their arrest over the seizure of 3,013,500 Saudi Riyal.

The suspects were arrested on Monday February 1, 2021, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

EFCC source who stated this, said the money, sealed in brown envelopes and transported in popularly ‘Ghana must go’ bags was intercepted at the baggage hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, after being freighted to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia aboard Ethiopian Airline.

The money and the suspects, who are believed to be agents of the owners of the money, were subsequently handed over to the EFCC on February 4, for further investigation.

While confirming the arrest, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the EFCC, said the suspect have made useful statements.