Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against an order directing the commission to unfreeze the frozen account of Chief Mike Ozhekome (SAN).

The appellate court in unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Chidi Nwaoma Uwa, with Justices Tunde O. Awotoye and James Gambo Abundaga, held that the appeal lacks merit.

Justice Abdulazuz Anka of the Federal High Court in Lagos had on April 3, 2017 lifted a restraining order earlier placed on the Guaranty Trust Bank account of Ozekhome stopping of him from accessing the N75 million he received from the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Justice Anka, while ruling on an application brought by Ozekhome seeking to unfreeze the account, held that although it was not in doubt that the N75 million came from Fayose.

, the lawyer could not be held liable because there was no restriction on the governor’s account at the time the money was paid to his law firm.

The anti-graft agency specifically claimed that the money, which was paid to Ozekhome as legal fee by Fayose, was part of the N2.26 billion arms procurement fund, which a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), allegedly looted from the federal government.

Apparently dissatisfied with the ruling, the EFCC through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal alleging miscarriage of justice by the lower court.

The anti-graft agency had argued that whilst the silk is entitled to his professional fees, he is not entitled to receive such from funds suspected to be proceeds of crime.

While dismissing the appeal, the appellate court held that the EFCC had wrongfully obtained the ex parte order to freeze the account as the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to grant the same and as the defendant could not have committed any infraction to warrant his account being blocked and frozen.