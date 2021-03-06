BY DAVID BAMISE

Here we are outlining the best small scale business ventures ideas, that someone can start with little capital and yet fetch cool cash both online and offline.

Tomato Farming Business : Agriculture offers one of the best cash chain in today’s world. It is a rewarding business and not expensive to start-up. However to start, you need to find out what sort of tomatoes are in demand. Get information from people supplying seedlings , as they will be able to tell which is on popular demand and varieties that are best patronized. Fitness business: This has always been a source of concern and most people have been caught with the ‘’ gym bug’’ especially with the high rate of cancers and other health issues. So if you are a fitness and health enthusiast, look into making it lucrative. Mobile Phone Repairs: One of the best to fetch you good money, if you are patient to learn the pros and cons of it. With less than N50000 one can comfortably start a phone repair and maintenance in Nigeria.

With a little training, laptop, software tools, some regular home tools etc a some marketing to let people know what you do. Also develop good relationship with phone dealers for easy referral , quality parts and accessories. Repair kits go for as low as N5000, just learn to make payments with debit cards and you are good to go.

ADVERTISEMENT