BY DAVID BAMISE
Here we are outlining the best small scale business ventures ideas, that someone can start with little capital and yet fetch cool cash both online and offline.
- Tomato Farming Business : Agriculture offers one of the best cash chain in today’s world. It is a rewarding business and not expensive to start-up. However to start, you need to find out what sort of tomatoes are in demand. Get information from people supplying seedlings , as they will be able to tell which is on popular demand and varieties that are best patronized.
- Fitness business: This has always been a source of concern and most people have been caught with the ‘’ gym bug’’ especially with the high rate of cancers and other health issues. So if you are a fitness and health enthusiast, look into making it lucrative.
- Mobile Phone Repairs: One of the best to fetch you good money, if you are patient to learn the pros and cons of it. With less than N50000 one can comfortably start a phone repair and maintenance in Nigeria.
With a little training, laptop, software tools, some regular home tools etc a some marketing to let people know what you do. Also develop good relationship with phone dealers for easy referral , quality parts and accessories. Repair kits go for as low as N5000, just learn to make payments with debit cards and you are good to go.
- Mini Importation : The internet has redefined the commerce and trade, many people have hit the jackpot with importing items online through eCommerce sites. With about N100,000 or even less, you can start. Just identify people’s demand search for where you can purchase in buck and at reasonable wholesale prices, get you an agent that will be a middle man or link to send them down, and make your cool cash. Even with the falling value of the naira, people who engage in this type of business still smile to the bank. These items can be phone accessories, cosmetics, fashion items etc .
- Information Marketing: Another sort of Internet-base business that has taken people who know about it and have taken time to be involved out of poverty, do you know anything that people don’t know? Or something other people know but you can present or table it differently? Or know someone who knows something others may not know. Then packaging such information as a report, an ebook, video, audio, and sell online can fetch up handsomely. You can outsource such writings on the nett , just buy masters and resell rights, rewrite and rebrand to your choice and sell.
- Thift Business: Some fondly call this ype of business okrika… and it is very thriving in Nigeria as a result of the poor economy in the entire country. An average income earner hardly enters boutique all in the name of shopping, so the okrika business is a good start anywhere in Nigeria. Cities like lagos, jos, aba, kano, Onitsha have standard markets for this sorts of thrift bulk buying. The start up capital on this may vary though. It depends on the decision of you starting the business, you can go for N50000, N100000- N200000 capital.