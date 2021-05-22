The cryptocurrency market has been bleeding since last weekend, losing more than $400 billion of market value after Tesla’s founder and chief executive, Elon Musk tweeted that the car making company will no longer accept Bitcoin, the flagship coin, as payment for its cars.

Having invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin earlier this year, Musk had cited environmental reasons for the decision to halt the use of Bitcoin as a means of payment setting off a bearish trend in the cryptocurrency market since last week Thursday. Musk has been a big proponent of digital currencies, including Bitcoin and Dogecoin, helping to drive their prices higher in recent months after he announced earlier this year that Bitcoin would be accepted by the company and sampling opinion two week earlier if Dogecoin should also be accepted as payment.

“Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions especially coal which has the worst emissions of any fuel. Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has promising future but this cannot come at a great cost to the environment.

“Telsa will not be selling Bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy we are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use less than one per cent of Bitcoin’s energy/transaction,” Musk’s Tweet reads.

Bitcoin has garnered interest in the last year as companies such as Square and Tesla announced bitcoin purchases and large institutional investors entered the cryptocurrency space. Major investment banks like; Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have also sought ways to allow their wealthy clients to get bitcoin exposure, just as Mastercard announced plans to process crypto based transactions using its platform.

Musk’s decision can be related to Tesla’s mission, which according to its website, is to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Last week, Tesla entered the S& P 500 ESG Index, which selects stocks based on environmental, social and corporate governance scores relative to others in the same industry group.

And earlier this week, with uncanny timing, Reuters reported that Tesla was seeking entry into the multibillion-dollar U.S. renewable fuel credit market.

However the question remains, how much energy is used for Bitcoin mining and transactions? Bitcoin is not issued by a single entity like a central bank. Instead, it is maintained by a network of so-called 'miners.' These miners use purpose- built computers that require a lot of energy to solve complex mathematical puzzles in order for Bitcoin transactions to go through.

It has been severally reported that Bitcoin's energy consumption is larger than some individual countries. An analysis by Cambridge University suggests that Bitcoin uses more electricity annually than the whole of Argentina.

Researchers at the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), said mining for the cryptocurrency is power-hungry, involving heavy computer calculations to verify transactions as it currently consumes around 110 Terawatt Hours per year or 0.55 per cent of global electricity production, or roughly equivalent to the annual energy draw of small countries like Malaysia or Sweden.

On a yearly basis, Bitcoin consumes more energy than all but 38 countries, falling in line with countries like Finland, Chile and Austria, and a single bitcoin transaction uses roughly 707.6 kilowatt-hours of electrical energy which is seven times more than an average household in Nigeria uses in a month.

Billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates, recently sounded an alarm on the cryptocurrency's strikingly high carbon footprint–which is only bound to worsen as mainstream adoption of the world's largest cryptocurrency soars as expected.

Gates, who described himself as a bitcoin skeptic, told New York Times in an interview that, “Bitcoin uses more electricity per transaction than any other method known to mankind. It is not a great climate thing.”

To strengthen Gates point, data scientist at the Dutch Central Bank, Alex de Vries, estimates that each Bitcoin transaction requires an average of 300 kg of carbon dioxide (CO2)–equivalent to the carbon footprint produced by roughly 750,000 Visa swipes.

That's because nearly all cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin included, document every single transaction on what's called a public ledger, which helps ensure transactions are transparent and safe from tampering, but continuously requires additional storage space, or 'blocks.' Blocks are created by miners, who are awarded Bitcoin for their work, running code around the clock on special hardware called rigs–a process that consumes the same amount of energy annually (around 78.5 terawatt-hours) as nations like Chile, Austria and Finland.

Compounding the problem, mining networks are largely based in China, which sources much of its power from fossil fuels like coal, and as the cryptocurrency becomes more popular, its energy consumption has soared by a factor of 10 since just 2017.

