The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last week, released the inflation figures for the month of March 2022, showing a further increase in the rate at which prices of goods and services are rising in the country.

The report showed that at the end of March, inflation rate stood at 15.92 per cent, higher than the 15.7 per cent recorded in February with analysts predicting over 16 per cent inflation rate for April.

Nigeria is not alone in this as the ongoing World Bank and International Monetary Fund(IMF) spring meetings discussed extensively the rising spate of inflation globally, spiked by a pandemic that is quickly followed by a war.

Speaking at the World Economic Outlook press briefing at the weekend, chief economist and director, Research Department at IMF, Pierre-Olivier Gourinc, noted that inflationary pressures have continued to rise across the globe.

He noted that, with the expectations that inflations will continue to be above the targets of central banks across the world, it is expected that strong measures will be taken by the central banks to curb the rising inflation.

“The risk that inflation will remain elevated is something that will call for strong actions by central banks across the world,” he said.

The Global Financial Stability Report released last week also states that “with the sharp rise in commodity prices anticipated to add to pre-existing inflation pressure, central banks are faced with a challenging trade-off between fighting record-high inflation and safeguarding the post-pandemic recovery at a time of heightened uncertainty about prospects for the global economy.

“Bringing inflation back down to target and preventing an unmooring of inflation expectations require a delicate act in removing accommodation while preventing a disorderly tightening of financial conditions that could interact with financial vulnerabilities and weigh on growth. Incoming inflation data suggest that more decisive tightening of monetary policy is necessary in many countries.”

In Nigeria, inflation figure has stubbornly remained way above the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) benchmark of nine per cent having risen as high as 18.17 per cent in March 2021.

Although, it had trended downwards last year to 15.4 per cent in November, it slowed a bit in January this year before picking up in February.

Analysts say they expect the figure to rise further this month forcasting that the headline inflation will settle at 1.62 per cent month on month in April, with the corresponding base from the prior year translating to a 75bps increase in the year on year inflation rate to 16.66 per cent.

In an emailed note, analysts at Cordros Securities said: “we expect inflationary pressures to be sustained in April given the troika impact of Easter and Ramadan-induced increased food demand amidst limited supply, higher gas and other energy prices and increased taxes in line with the 2021 Finance Act.

“Consequently, we expect the headline inflation to settle at 1.62 per cent month on month in April, with the corresponding base from the prior year translating to a 75 basis points increase in the year on year inflation rate to 16.66 per cent.”

The 2022 World Economic Outlook released by the IMF last week notes that “elevated inflation will complicate the trade-offs central banks face between containing price pressures and safeguarding growth. Interest rates are expected to rise as central banks tighten policy, exerting pressure on emerging market and developing economies.

“Inflation is expected to remain elevated for longer than in the previous forecast, driven by war induced commodity price increases and broadening price pressures. For 2022, inflation is projected at 5.7 percent in advanced economies and 8.7 percent in emerging market and developing economies, 1.8 and 2.8 percentage points higher than projected in January.

“Although a gradual resolution of supply-demand imbalances and a modest pickup in labor supply are expected in the baseline, easing price inflation eventually, uncertainty again surrounds the forecast. Conditions could significantly deteriorate. Worsening supply-demand imbalances, including those stemming from the war, and further increases in commodity prices could lead to persistently high inflation, rising inflation expectations, and stronger wage growth.

“If signs emerge that inflation will be high over the medium term, central banks will be forced to react faster than currently anticipated—raising interest rates and exposing debt vulnerabilities, particularly in emerging markets.”

According to the NBS, the increase in inflation was primarily driven by the food basket given the indirect impact of increased transportation costs amidst pre-existing structural challenges.

Analysts said the persistent increase in food prices reflects the lingering effect of the pass-through impact of increased transportation costs and persistent security challenges in food-producing states.

Besides, bandit attacks and kidnapping in the Northwest and Northcentral parts of the country have also been concentrated in food-producing states, including Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Plateau, and Sokoto states.

Consequently, it was highlighted that farmers’ engagement in dry season agricultural activities remains lower than usual despite support from various stakeholders, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Borno state government.

President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, on his part, noted that “higher costs for fertilizers, supply constraints for staples, floods and droughts are among many factors that are threatening food security and hitting the most vulnerable the hardest. This worsens inequalities and creates further political and social tensions. It is vital that the world works to increase supply by opening closed markets.”