Customers remain the engine of every successful business and must be given preferential treatment for for the company to stand the test of time.

Big brands are built around the people. So, central to any business enterprise is the people. The survival or otherwise of a firm depends largely on how it manages its customers and how strong the umbilical cord between a company and its customers is.

Customers are always king because the selling of products and services revolve around them. Building strong relationship between a company and its customers is the heartbeat of business survival. This allows a firms maintain its existing customers and still attracts new customers.

According to the CEO of ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile, the benefits of establishing a good relationship with customers are numerous including continuous referrals, which research has shown is one of the best forms of marketing a business and building the bottom-line. A good relationship with customers, she said, can serve as an indication that they believe in what such business stands for, acknowledge and trust the expertise in the industry, and believe in the value that you offer.

And with stiff competition among competing brands growing on a daily basis, companies are now going extra length to know their customers the more.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this case, you may need to send congratulatory messages to clients on their birthday, wedding anniversary, and so on, constantly notifying of new and existing products, constant reminder of expiration of termed products and services, among others.

Most firms even adopt promos to consistently persuade customers to stay with their respective brands.

In all these, they are trying to cement a cordial relationship with their clients.

This is a semblance of the scenario that is playing itself in financial service sector of the nation’s economy. The banks, insurance companies, Pension Fund operators and capital market players are adopting several strategies to build a stronger relationship with their respective clients.

The Nigerian financial system includes financial markets (money and capital markets), financial institutions including the regulatory and supervisory authorities and other finance institutions (insurance companies, pension funds, among others).

LEADERSHIP findings show that while banks have gone ahead of other sectors in the financial system, with Pension Fund Administrators(PFAs) and stockbrokers following them, insurance companies are still lagging behind in term of providing good relationship with their customers.

Listing some steps on how companies can build concrete relationships with customers, Alile, said, data is critical to knowing one’s customers, as it allows a company gathers information that provides details of customers’ preferences and tastes to create heartfelt experiences that are memorable or valuable. She added that at the base of great relationships is effective communication, noting that since the turn of this millennium, more advanced means of communication have emerged.

As a business owner or manager, you must explore channels that works best for your target audience, she advised.

While believing mistakes are common in every human relationship and a business is operated by human beings, she stressed that, when addressing the concerns of customers, companies must confront it head-on, offer an apology to the offended customer, acknowledge their feedback and assure them to remedy the situation.

Calling on proactive companies to make conscious effort to share information or resources that would help improve their respective clients livelihood, which would indirectly impact the business positively, she warned that customers, by their nature, always want to save money, the best products, affordable prices, while some just want personalised experiences, which heed to their individual interests.