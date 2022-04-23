Statistics show that 80 per cent of small businesses started in Nigeria fail within the first three years. This alarming rate of business failure is attributed to several reasons, the most commonly cited being insufficient capital, as well as poor access to credit facilities.

Bank lending is the most common source of external finance for many SMEs and entrepreneurs, which are often heavily reliant on traditional debt to fulfill their start-up, cash flow and investment needs.

While bank financing will continue to be crucial for the SME sector, there is a broad concern that credit constraints will simply become ‘the new normal’ for SMEs and entrepreneurs. It is therefore necessary to broaden the range of financing instruments available to SMEs and entrepreneurs, in order to enable them to continue to play their role in investment, growth, innovation and employment.

Many Nigerians are just getting to hear about non-interest finance, though it appears to have been anchored on non-interest banking already gaining grounds in the public space. One of the cheapest financing options for start-up or small business is through non-interest bank facility.

Non-interest finance also known as Islamic finance refers to how businesses and individuals raise capital in accordance with Sharia, or Islamic law. It also refers to the types of investments that are permissible under this form of law. Islamic finance can be seen as a unique form of socially responsible investment. This subbranch of finance is a burgeoning field. There are three non-interest banks operating in the country, Jaiz Bank Plc, Taj Bank and Lotus Bank Limited.

According to the managing director of Jaiz Bank, Mr Hassan Usman, the bank would continue to support small businesses with working capital and funding for growth and expansion.

He explains that the economy needs financial institutions to support the growth of small businesses. “We have an ever-growing young population coming with opportunities and the next phase of development for Nigeria is not about people looking for employment, but people becoming employers of labour to grow the economy.

“That’s why we are focusing on SMEs to empower people in order to remain a peaceful nation for growth and development of the economy,” he says.

Jaiz Bank gives conditions for accessing Financing; the business must be in existence for at least one year; the business must have a very good cash flow and turn over; the business should be registered with CAC (optional but strongly recommended); the business must have an account with the Bank; and the business must have run the account for at least three months.