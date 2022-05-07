Caring about your employees bring out the best in them and makes them committed to your ideas and ideals, thereby, translating this commitment into growing the bottomline of your business.

One way to demonstrate this care towards your employees is the Group life insurance scheme for workers. This ensures that, in the case of death of your staff, there is a monetary compensation for the family he or she left behind to survive on.

Hence, having such package for your workers shows you care and the benefiting staff will remain committed to you which will impact positively on your business growth.

Despite that the Pension Reforms Act(PRA) 2014 mandates employers to buy grouplife insurance cover for their employees, government and some private sector players are evading it since it’s an additional financial responsibility.

But it’s worth it, if you want to raise committed staff. A worker tends to retain his or her job as long as such staff is being treated well.

Group life insurance is a type of life insurance in which a single contract covers an entire group of people. Typically, the policy-owner is an employer or an entity such as a labour organisation, and the policy covers the employees or members of the group. Group life insurance is often provided as part of a complete employee benefit package. In most cases, the cost of group coverage is far less than what the employees or members would pay for a similar amount of individual protection.

In Nigeria, Group life cover is a joint regulation of the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) and PenCom. Section 9 (3) of the Pension Reform Act 2004 (now PRA 2014) requires every employer, to which the Act applies, to maintain Life Insurance Policy in favour of the employee for a minimum of three times the annual total emolument of the employee. The policy provides cover to the insured against Death.

However, with PRA 2014 failing to prescribe sanctions for defaulters, Federal and state governments as well as some companies in the private sector have cashed on this loophole by evading insurance of their workers, especially, with some of them struggling to pay salaries of their respective employees.

Responding to this development, the director general, Nigerian Insurers Association(NIA), Mrs. Yetunde Ilori said, unfortunately, what the PRA 2014 prescribes is that any employer who fails to insure his employees under group life cover, should be a carrier of his own risk, hence, there is no compulsion.

This, she said, makes enforcement difficult, calling for a review of this section to make it compulsory on all employers of labour to put in place, group life cover for their workers.

According to her, “Yes, different states and some private companies have been approached by life insurers, but the enforcement is not like that of the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS), because it just says that where there is no group life put in place, should there be any death, such employer should take up the responsibilities. I think that is an aspect that should be reviewed.”

Speaking in an interview with LEADERSHIP, the director, Centre for Pension Right Advocacy(CPRA), Mr. Ivor Takor, charged employers to insure the lives of their workers and make it a priority to draw commitment from staff.

On his part, the former president, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB), Mr. Shola Tinubu, said, employers must take up the responsibility of insuring their workers as this may also motivate employees to be dedicated to work.

The executive director, FBNInsurance Limited, Mr. Moruf Apampa, noted that, insurance operators have been alive to their duties as they have paid billions of Naira in death benefits to family of deceased insured workers, he called on companies to abide by the law by subscribing to insurance, especially, group life to cater for the family the deceased workers leave behind.

While experts agreed that it’s the duty of employers to buy group life cover for their respective staff, they called for a review to the group life section of the PRA 2014 to criminalise non-insurance of workers by employers while prescribing heavy sanctions for defaulting employers. They also advised labour unions to impose it on companies to have insurance cover for workers, while urging the concerned law enforcement agents on ensuring enforcement of this compulsory insurance product.