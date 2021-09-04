There is no time like the present when it comes to learning how to manage money better. It makes more sense to rethink how you’re managing your money at the moment. However, creating a budget is only one part of how to manage money better and starting from there you will miss a few critical steps.

Managing your money successfully is an ongoing process, it helps to schedule regularly throughout the year to evaluate your financial situation which includes mapping out your current finances and prioritising your spending. Follow these key steps and achieve financial freedom.

Understand Your Current Financial Situation

Before managing your money, you need to know how much of it you have.

To move forward, you have to know where you are. Save receipts for a month to determine where money is spent beyond major bills like utilities etc, that will be a major wake-up call.

Set Personal Priorities And Finance Goals

Once you have laid out your current financial situation, then it is time to determine whether it aligns with your values.

That is to say, defining what you will like to achieve with your money can make the process of creating a viable budget much easier, it is all about having goals.

Create And Stick To A Budget

Writing a budget is not necessarily hard for many, but following it can be challenging. Some lack the self-discipline to limit impulse purchases and some feel restricted to having plan their spending in advance. Behind the silver lining of you sticking to budget is to have cash available for those items most important to you, and it is so much easier to follow a budget that is written with your priorities and goal in mind.

Establish An Emergency Fund

This is part of how to manage money better, set money aside for rainy days like illness, broken vehicle or lost job. Everyone needs an emergency pot of money.

Save For Retirement

Whether we like it or not, retiring is inevitable. What will you fall back to? Save for those days, check how much you earn and keep a part for those coming days.