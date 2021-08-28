We will start our discussion with a quick look at useful strategies that will either save you money or provide you with the extra income you need to pursue your investment objectives.

We all have to start somewhere, and not having enough money should never be an excuse for not pursuing your journey towards becoming a great investor.

Improving Habits of Saving

All great investors are great savers. If you are not saving money now then you are never going to become wealthy until you start saving.

Selling Stuff

To make extra money, could you sell something? What I am suggesting is that you could have a garage sale. Are there some things that you no longer need or are willing to sacrifice in the short-term to set yourself up financially. Anything that you could convert to cash to come up with a few thousand dollars is great.

Cutting Taxes

The third step is tax minimization. Look for ways to minimize your taxes in order to use that extra money for investment purposes.

Increasing Your Income

If you can increase your income by an extra 10 percent, that is an extra 10 percent you could put aside for savings and investment. To create wealth, you must add more value. One way you can do that is to improve and develop your skills.”