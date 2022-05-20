Ekiti State governor and presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday, in Kaduna, declared that money bag presidential aspirants should learn from Nigerian history as they will never win presidential election.

Fayemi, who is the chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, cited the case of Tafawa Balewa, Olusegun Obasanjo, late Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari who became the Nigeria presidents without money bags.

Addressing Kaduna APC delegates ahead of the ruling party’s presidential primary, Fayemi, who said he is not a money bag politician, appealed to delegates to vote for him to transform the economy and fix the insecurity challenge facing the country.

Fayemi said if elected he would build on the foundation laid by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The presidential aspirant also promised to improve on security intelligence and build new security architecture in the country to end insecurity.

He said: “I was nominated by Governor Nasir el-Rufai as chairman governors forum. I was privileged to be a foundation member of APC. In 2013, we were 11 who came together to strengthen the hands of leaders to make the APC merger work and today is history. In 2014, I chaired the presidential primary that produced Buhari as our APC candidate and President. I was one of the persons that designed the template that helped APC to win 2015 elections.

“I have helped Liberia, Sierra Leone and Rwanda to resolve their security crisis, there is no reason why I will not bring that experience to bear on governance if elected President.

“We don’t have enough security personnel. We will recruit more police, we don’t have enough police personnel. I will pay significant attention to that.

“I am an original APC member. We must have a reward system in APC. We don’t want to vote for people we don’t know. I will establish an APC policy institute for the party. I’m here because I believe we can build on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari administration. I’m here to beg you to look at all of us and pick who is capable, competent and has the courage to do the job. I’m not a money bag politician. I also know this job has never gone to a money bag. Tafawa Balewa, a teacher, Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan, a man without shoes all became presidents and they were not money bag politicians. I have a roadmap to transform the economy, the security of this country. Our country needs a leader who can pull our people together.”

On his part, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who described Fayemi as a man of great intellect, said he knew the presidential aspirant for close to 25 years.

El-Rufai said, “I urge you delegates to listen very carefully and vote for the future of your children and the country. Fayemi is imminently qualified to be president. The Vice President will be here on Saturday. In 2014, Fayemi was rigged out in Ekiti state. Four years later, the people of Ekiti corrected their mistake and brought Fayemi back as their governor.

“Ekiti is one of the poorest states in the country but go there and see what Fayemi did with the little resources. It’s my honour to recommend and present governor Fayemi to you delegates” the governor said.