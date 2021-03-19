By Aminu Imam

National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Mohammed Monguno (rtd) is no doubt in the eye of the storm due to what he described as misinterpreted wordings in an interview he granted the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa Service.

Even though he has made clarification, many Nigerians, especially his critics do not believe him and have continued to call for his head.

In fact, any other view different from theirs on the matter, is considered wrong and misplaced. Nobody wants to listen or see the interview as possibly skewed to serve the purpose of pitting him against his former colleagues – the immediate past service chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari and all people of good conscience.

The interview he granted to the BBC Hausa Service a couple of days ago has sadly provided the ammunition his enemies have been looking for to unveil their hidden agenda of pulling him down.

Even when he promptly denied ever granting the interview in the manner it was presented and projected and even when he has cried out that he was reported out of context, his critics are still holding unto their clutches of attack, until, in their calculations, they, either way effectively pull him down.

But the perceived gang-up and the rush to ascribe to him what he has vigorously and painstakingly denied, in the context it was reported has proved, to all discerning minds, that there is, indeed, a grand design to mess him up, by those who are hurt by his incorruptible nature and his clean record in public service.

Who is NSA Monguno? What are his true service records and what are indeed the finest points of his service which tended to work in his favour each time he was to be entrusted with bigger assignments?

Monguno has served in various capacities without anybody having the proof of any shred of allegation of fraudulent nature against him. He was, for a very long time the only NSA who has escaped the hammer of any form of controversy relating to finances, his relationship with his subordinates, his patriotism, his capacity to deliver and the candour of his carriage as an astute military man who has served his country diligently in many sensitive capacities in the last three or so decades. It is not for nothing that he has been this incorruptible.

He was the NSA who warehoused the $44 million Ayo Oke money for over one year in his office and returned same intact to the Central Bank without one cent missing. He stood his grounds against blackmails and several attempts by sleazy influential hands to compromise and he made sure that at the end, all of the money ended in the coffers of the government.

It was the same Monguno who insisted and made sure, through strict adherence to due process and personal commitments, that the two helicopters that were negotiated for the Presidential Fleet were acquired at prices that were unbelievably lower, in comparison to similar undertakings in the past. The minister of aviation was one of the several insider personalities who, until today, are speaking glowingly of the NSA’s patriotic carriage throughout the period of negotiation.

The new Counter Terrorism Centre he has built is not only four times bigger than the present one built over 20 years ago, but adjudged by international standard evaluation by foreign consultants as being N11 billion less in comparative analysis. In addition, the centre cannot be found anywhere in Africa.

At the countless times when both local and international rogues and dubious financial experts tried to swindle Nigeria of billions for jobs that were never done, it was NSA Monguno who discovered the scams and promptly blocked such attempts. He refused to beat his drum and even came down hard on his subordinates who attempted to go public with the details of the achievements for the purpose of image laundering.

When he was appointed NSA, the first job he did was, among many others, to make a case for all security personnel in the Presidency to be placed on reasonable allowances as against the pittance they were used to getting for decades. When the threshold was approved, he arranged for it to be paid directly into the personal accounts of each personnel to ensure that there was no ‘’break in transmission’’ between heads of departments and their junior operatives as was alleged to be the case previously.

His insistence that security personnel in the Presidency must collect their improved allowances directly and not through their heads drew the ire of some powerful hands who, in turn did all they could to sabotage him, all to no avail. Imam, a public affairs commentator, sent this piece from Malali, Kaduna.

When he served as the chief of defence intelligence, he increased the allowances of the entire staff of the agency and left over N9 billion after two meritorious years of unprecedented achievements.

At the Brigade of Guards where he was appointed the commander in 2008 by the late President Yar’Adua, Monguno worked out a new allowance structure for all officers and men. This was done in line with the best international practices and in recognition of the extra strain and risk guardsmen face in the discharge of their very important assignment of providing security to the nation’s capital and the seat of power.

As defence adviser in Ghana years ago, Monguno caught the attention and rare commendation of the then minister of defence, General TY Danjuma, when he was given money to procure a property for the defence section and he returned an incredible amount of money to government coffers.

These are a few of the nature and traits of a man some people will want to tar with a paint that he was undeserving of.