For over a decade now, starting from the year 2007, the man Bar Mohammed Tahir Monguno, has been representing the people of Marte/Monguno/Nganzai Federal Constituency of Borno State at the House of Representatives without any interruption.

Born on February 12, 1966, Monguno first cut his teeth as a lawyer, who knows his onions in all ramifications. He just marked 54 years on mother earth. And so far, he has made his modest contributions to the growth and development of the country through robust legislation.

Having studied law in the University of Maiduguri and graduated in 1989, Monguno went to the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar in the year 1990.

As a young lawyer at the time, Monguno wanted to contribute his quota to the development of his people. So, when the Babangida transition programme came up, Monguno seized the opportunity to contest for a seat in the House of Reps to represent his people.

At the age of 26, he was elected as a member of the House. Today, he remains one of only two lawmakers elected in 1992 that are still in the House.

Before his second coming to the House in 2007, Monguno had served as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Borno State for some years.

Thus, his second coming to the House was with tremendous experience as a lawyer who was enormously qualified and prepared for the business of lawmaking.

MT, as he is fondly called by his friends and colleagues, Monguno has become a force to reckon with in the 6th, 7th, 8th and the current 9th Assembly.

Monguno was hitherto a member of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) before it merged with other parties to form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

After the party formed government at the federal level in 2015, Monguno aspired to be the Speaker and later Deputy Speaker of the House with the current Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, aspiring for the coveted seat. They were to pair for the two seats.

Monguno is unrivalled in terms of commitment to legislative activities as he is one of the few members that never missed plenary sitting.

As a matter of fact, Monguno’s punctuality and contributions earned him special commendations from the then Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and the then Deputy Speaker, Yussuf Suleiman Lasun, on November 2, 2017, much to the admiration of other members.

Monguno’s loyalty to the All Progressives Congress is second to none. Remember how obeyed the party’s instruction to step down for Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

He had argued that since the party had zoned the Senate presidency to the north east, it was fair that House members from the same region should naturally drop their ambitions.

According to Monguno, Gbajabiamila ranks highest and most qualified among all the contenders for the seat since he is very experienced and currently the most senior APC member in the House, having spent 16 years.

“I believe we should all rally round the party and give them the necessary support. I can’t continue with my ambition because the party has zoned the Senate president’s seat to my zone.

“I’m a loyal party man and I should be the one to be calling on my colleagues to support the party on this. I decided to drop my ambition and support Femi to emerge.

“If we’ll tell ourselves the truth, Femi is the most ranking among us, and he knows the job,” he said.

His constituents are more at home with him than any other lawmaker. This is evident in how he held forth the position since 2007, consecutively representing his constituents.

Out of magnanimity and selflessness, Monguno distributed hundreds of cars to APC officials, Civilian JTF, civil servant, traditional leaders and youths in his constituency. This is aside the annual donation of N10million to the APC executives in his constituency.

He also constructed dozens of borehole in each local government of his Constituency, distributed food items to the IDPs in Monguno, Marte and Nganzai camps.

Some of the bills he moved included the Motion for the Establishment of College of Education in Monguno, rehabilitation of Maiduguri, Monguno to Baga road.

Mr Hayatu Hussaini wrote from Abuja