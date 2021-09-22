The national security adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, (rtd) has led the Nigerian delegation to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 held in New York.

The event which took place at the 9/11 memorial and museum in New York, USA, yesterday was organised by the United Nations office of counter-terrorism.

Among the delegates are coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre (CTC), office of the national security adviser, Rear Admiral YEM Musa and officials of the Nigerian permanent mission to the UN in New York.

In a statement, head, strategic communication, counter-terrorism centre, office of the national security adviser, Ozoya Imohimi, said Nigeria’s participation at the event reaffirmed federal government’s resolve to explore all avenues to end the challenges of terrorism particularly at the home front and the world at large.

He said the commemoration demonstrated the United Nations’ commitment to never forget the nearly 3,000 people from over 90 countries whose lives were taken on that day, and the thousands more that were injured or sickened.

In her opening remarks, president and CEO of the 9/11 memorial & museum Ms. Alice Greenwald said, “for many, the memorial is seen as the place where the 21st century began. The attacks of September 11, 2001 may have happened here in the United States, but in truth, 9/11 was a global moment, the 2,977 individuals killed as a result of those attacks represented over 90 nations, they were a microcosm of the world.

“Your presence here is a powerful demonstration of global solidarity with the victims of 9/11 and their families, indeed with all victims of terrorism. Standing here today, you affirm the imperative of remembrance and underscore the obligation of our shared humanity, recognizing that the human impacts of terrorism and extreme violence are universal and collectively acknowledging the absolute illegitimacy of terrorism as a response to political grievance,” she added.

Represented by under-secretary-general for counter-terrorism, Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, UN secretary-general, António Guterres, said “We have gathered from all over the world on this sacred ground in the host city of the United Nations to pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the terrible attacks that occurred here just over twenty years ago.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to continue to place victims at the heart of the global counter-terrorism efforts, to speak for those who can no longer speak and to amplify the voices of survivors.

“We will continue to stand in solidarity with all victims of terrorism. They will not be forgotten. No day shall erase them from the memory of time,” Guterres said.

In his remarks, minister of foreign affairs, the European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Mr. José Manuel Albares urged global leaders to restate commitment towards common collaboration to fight against terrorism.