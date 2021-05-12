ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has reiterated that his outfit builds sustainable facilities that outlive tournaments, saying this is what Nigeria and Africa need.

Egbe whose outfit constructed the Enyimba stadium turf as well as several other pitches in the country said Nigeria does not need what he called ‘tournament pitches’ which wither away the moment the tournament for which they are constructed is over.

“Constructing tournament pitches is nothing but a waste of money. What we do in Monimichelle is that we construct pitches which are sustainable. For over five years, our pitch in Aba has remained top notch…go and ask countries like Angola, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon what has happened to the pitches they constructed during the Nations Cup.

The way forward is the pure hybrid synthetic pitches which we construct. They are FIFA certified, the ball behavior and foot stability are not in any way different from a properly manicured natural turf pitch. Our pitches have zero undulation and are very safe for the end users, the players,” Egbe said.

Egbe’s outfit is at the moment constructing the Awka City Stadium as well as the FIFA Goal Project edifice in Ugborodo-Escravos in Delta State.

On the Awka City Stadium, Egbe disclosed that the stadium would have the latest state of the art Monimichelle nature pure hybrid synthetic playing turf, even as he added that the arena would be the first stadium in the country that is special athletes’ friendly as this was put into consideration in the architectural design.