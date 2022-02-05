As Adamawa battles the outbreak of monkey pox, the State deputy governor, Crowther Seth, said over 1 million children were immunized against various diseases in the state last year.

Seth, who doubles as the chairman of the Taskforce on Immunisation, said the state goverment was committed to turning around the health sector for the betterment of its citizenry.

He disclosed the goverment’s readiness to continue with the second phase of Round Two Outbreak Response exercise in the state.

“We have recorded success in the round one outbreak response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The success gave courage for preparation of the round two exercise scheduled for February 2022 to ensure universal coverage in the state.

“Government approved one per cent (1%) of the consolidated revenue of the state to provide free basic healthcare services to the vulnerable such as the disabled, under-five children, pregnant women, the elderly from 65 and above, and those in IDP camps,” he said.

In her remarks, Rhoda Yohanna, the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Health, noted that the exercise was geared towards providing healthcare services to the people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT