Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech, which provides revenue-based financing to mobility entrepreneurs across Africa, has raised $105 million in an oversubscribed Series A2 round consisting of equity and debt.

The round is led by existing investors, Speedinvest, Left Lane Capital and thelatest.ventures, with participation from new investors including AfriInvest, MUFG Innovation Partners, Latittude and Kreos Capital.

Using its alternative credit scoring technology, Moove provides vehicle financing to its customers to purchase brand new vehicles using a percentage of their weekly revenue. Now, Moove is expanding its model globally to meet the needs of mobility entrepreneurs in other emerging markets.

With this new $105 million Series A2 round, which brings the total raised by the mobility fintech pioneer to $174.5 million, Moove will rapidly scale its revenue-based vehicle financing model to seven new markets across Asia, MENA, and Europe over the next six months.

The co-founder and co-CEO at Moove, Ladi Delano said: “Having now surpassed over three million trips in Moove-financed vehicles across Africa, launched in six new cities and connected thousands of ambitious mobility entrepreneurs to ride-hailing, e-logistics and instant delivery marketplaces, we’re now leading this growing category within fintech.

“With this new fundraise, we are well-positioned and well funded to help solve this global problem.

lighted to have the support of leading investors across the globe who will be integral in enabling us to take our Nigerian-born model to the world.”

