Commercial banks in the country are cutting monthly international spending limits on Naira cards to $20, an 80 per cent in reduction compared to the precious limit of $100 as they try to reduce their dollar obligations.

While First Bank had put its monthly limit at $50, other banks including Sterling Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Zenith Bank had cut the limit to $20 in a month as they encouraged customers to apply for foreign currency denominated cards.

Banks had in 2020 reviewed monthly international spending using naira ards from $500 to $300 and ultimately to $100. Banks had also stopped the use of naira cards for ATM foreign currency withdrawals.

Zenith Bank in an email titled “Temporary Suspension of International ATM Withdrawals/POS Payments and Review of Web Transactions Limit Using Zenith Bank Cards” to its customers, said, it is reviewing naira card spending on web transactions from $100 to $20.

The note read “Dear Valued Customer, Please be informed that we have temporarily suspended the use of Zenith Bank Naira cards for International Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cash withdrawals and POS transactions. Additionally, the monthly card International spend limit for web transactions has been reviewed from $100 to $20.

“This review is in response to today’s economic realities. If you have higher International spend requirements, simply visit any of our branches and request for a foreign currency debit or prepaid card, which are available in US Dollar, Pounds and Euro variants,” it said.

GTB had also cut monthly limit to $20 while First Bank of Nigeria set the limits on its naira Mastercard and naira credit card to $50 monthly.

UBA had earlier stopped the use of naira card to withdraw dollars from automated teller machines outside the country or make international payments at point of sale devices and an executive director of the bank, Chiugo Ndubisi, at an investor call said its plan is to cut down on those transactions that would require it to start looking for foreign-exchange.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while announcing its target foreign exchange inflow of $200 billion over the next three years had mentioned plans to stop selling foreign currency to banks by the end of this year to encourage them to source their own dollars whilst funding non oil export businesses.

Ndubisi of UBA had told investors that to boost dollar receipts, the bank is looking to attract more export clients by supporting them with funding. “Whenever their foreign currency proceeds are received it comes through UBA and we are able to utilize those needed foreign currencies to meet the yearnings of importers,” he said.