The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has asserted that concerted efforts must be made by all Nigerians to ensure the nation does not become a failed state as envisaged in some quarters.

Wale Oke who is also the presiding Bishop of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan also advised Nigerians in the Diaspora to develop a positive attitude about the nation and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

The clergyman who stated this while dedicating a branch of his church in Maryland, United States of America said though Nigeria is currently at crossroads and going through some challenges that bother on insecurity and economic hardship, among others, the situation he maintained was not irredeemable.

“The truth of the matter is that there is no place like home. In this wise, I want to implore all Nigerians living in other countries of the world, to develop a positive disposition towards Nigeria.

‘’ Unless we all see the country as our common heritage and a project that must not fail, we will continue to move in the abyss of hopelessness and by doing so, ruining the future of generations yet unborn,” he said.

According to him, with sincerity of purpose and the fear of God, especially on the part of the country’s leaders, the nation would be bailed out of the doldrums it has found itself in.