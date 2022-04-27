Many Nigerians have continued to lament the increasing difficulty they face in registering for the National Identification Number (NIN) and linking the same to the Subscriber Identification Model (SIM) as directed by the Federal Government.

Recall that the Federal Government on Monday, April 4, directed telecommunications companies to bar outgoing calls on unlinked mobile lines, following the expiration of the extension for the integration of the NIN and SIM on March 31, 2022.

About 73 million active mobile phones were barred from outgoing calls after the government extended the deadlines for the NIN-SIM linkage on multiple occasions to allow Nigerians and legal residents to freely comply with the policy.

I got the views of some Nigerians, who lamented on how frustrating it has been to connect back their lines in Abuja, as crowds have reportedly continued to besiege the designated centres of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) as only a few out of the large numbers are reportedly attended to on a daily basis since the exercise commenced.

A 30-year-old mechanic, who gave his name as Kassim, told me that when he visited the NIMC centre at Maraba along Keffi-Abuja Express way, he was not fortunate to have his own done as there were so many people.

“I am tired of this whole thing, there were so many people and the process was slow and I cannot abandon my work for such long hours. The government has to make the exercise easier for people like us,” he appealed.

Another Nigeria, named Abbas Yauri, said he could not restore his line because of how slow the process has been. He said he has found an alternative way to address the challenge by working with another line.

Meanwhile, the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has insisted that its members are absolutely complying with the Federal Government’s directive barring outgoing calls of subscribers who have yet to link their National Identification Number (NIN) with their SIM.

In a chat with the chairman of ALTON, Mr Gbenga Adebayo on Sunday, he called on telecommunication subscribers who have not obtained or linked their NIN to their SIMs, to do so despite the difficulties.

He said “ALTON members are 100% compliant with Federal Government directives and no barred line due to no NIN linked will be lifted until a NIN is linked with the SIM in accordance with government directives. Our members are in full compliance and we urge affected subscribers to please ensure they obtain their NIN and link same with their SIM.”

At the time of filing this report, the Head of Corporate Communications of the NIMC, Mr. Kayode Olagoke, was yet to respond to a request sent on the difficulties being faced by Nigerians, and the issue of Nigerians who have registered with NIMC but have allegedly not gotten their NIN.