Popular singer, Davido’s public relations officer, Aladegbola Oluwasegun Oluwadamilare, popularly known as IamDre, has urged more youths who want to go into the ever booming music business to take up Public Relations (PR) courses as it has become a big business in the entertainment space.

IamDre disclosed this in a recent interview with journalists, saying “PR plays a major role in getting the industry to a larger audience globally with the help of the internet, I urge more people to go take PR courses, it’s a big business, in years to come It will become bigger and a stronger force, they are types of PR by the way, you have to decide which space you can fit in and go for it.”

Continuing, the PR practitioner noted that: “PR shapes the industry, puts it on autopilot to a higher level, PR plays a major role in the game, they a lot of top PR firms changing and shaping the game right now and I’m proud of them all can’t mention one, but I’m proud of all of them.”

IamDre joined DMW immediately after his university. He started by doing free promotional jobs while in school.

Speaking on his initial struggles getting into the industry, he said: “Getting Into the Industry is one thing, longevity is another, a lot of people will disappoint you, you have to be able to prove to people your value, only you believe yourself when your down, so you have to get other people to believe.”

However sharing some of his most defining moments on the job, he said: “In business, there are always tough and exciting times, sometimes when the media take a story and publish it falsely it’s bad for business at the same time good like people always say no publicity is bad publicity. But I disagree to some extent, They are some publicity that gives you enough engagements but tarnishes your images and that’s bad for business.”

