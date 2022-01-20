Mixed reactions have continued to trail the announcement by the federal government over mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for civil servants in Nigeria. The federal government began the enforcement for all civil servants from 1st of December, 2021.

Nigerians voiced out their reservations once more, as FCTA commenced preventing unvaccinated civil servants and visitors entry to its offices from January 17.

Consequently, all workers are to show evidence of their COVID-19 vaccine before gaining entry. A civil servant working at National Productivity Centre, Abuja, Adebowale Adisa, tells me as many of her unvaccinated colleagues who do not have proof of their COVID-19 negative status were told to go home.

Adisa said some of her colleagues have taken their first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while majority are yet to take their COVID-19 vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: FCTA Bars Unvaccinated Staff, Visitors From Offices

Their hesitancy is attributed largely to safety and efficacy concerns, despite the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine by WHO and the Nigerian drug regulatory agency, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, she averred.

She, however, assured that they (her colleagues) will eventually turn around, with the enforcement of the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination, since it will affect their payroll. “Things are hard. Majority of us cannot eat three square meals. They will eventually turn around, since this enforcement is going to affect their wages,” she stated.

Meanwhile, member of the Nigeria Network of Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Barrister Ayo Adebusoye, tells me that it is wrong on the part of government or any establishment to enforce compulsory COVID-19 vaccination on its employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: We Are Not Forcing Anybody To Be Vaccinated – FCTA

“COVID-19 vaccination should not be compulsory, everybody should decide whether to take the vaccine or not. The vaccine is not the end of the virus. We have seen people who are fully vaccinated, still contact the virus,” Adebusoye added.

What government should be doing right now is to create awareness on the importance of the vaccine, so that people can willingly take it, he said. “

Most importantly, government should sensitise the public on the non pharmaceutical measures, like frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing of nose mask at all time among others.

But for a professor of virology, Oyewale Tomori, COVID-19 vaccine should be made compulsory for all Nigerians. This will enable Nigeria to achieve herd immunity, Tomori tells me.

However, he recommended that the government must ensure that it sensitises the public on the importance of the vaccine, not just for them, but the country at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also adds that government should also ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is enough to go round and in addition, to create more awareness on importance of non pharmaceutical COVID-19 measures.

The truth is, Nigeria cannot win the war against the COVID-19 virus with vaccine alone. What will stop COVID-19 virus is you and I, wearing our nose mask at all times.