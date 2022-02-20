Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday said solving the problems bedeviling the country would require ‘rebels’, courageous people who would speak truth to power.

Chief Obasanjo stated this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while unveiling the autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Tayo Sowunmi, titled “Footprints Of A Rebel.”

According to him, having more people literally referred to as ‘rebels’ in the country at this time remained the best thing that would salvage the country and right the wrongs.

The autobiography reviewed by Hafsat Abiola Costello, founder of Kudirat Initiative for Democracy, was unveiled as part of the celebration of the 80th birthday of Mr Sowunmi, a former activist and elder statesman.

Chief Obasanjo noted that for Nigeria to move forward, it requires people who stand and speak for the truth, saying, “Looking at the title of the book, I ask myself, why would someone call himself a rebel. But it is good.

‘’But the truth is that if you have to leave a life of honesty and integrity, you have to become a rebel. There would be some time you would have to do something, but you would say no, this is not right. And when you say that you will become a rebel. You may even become a persona non grata.

“Our country, there is no country that we can call our own except Nigeria. Our country, Nigeria, needs more rebels. Those who would look at things straight in the face and say: this is not right, this, I will not be part of, this is not good for Nigeria.”

Chief Obasanjo hailed the octogenarian for living, “an exemplary life worthy of emulation by the younger generation.”

