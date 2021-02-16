There appears no end to the trouble facing former United States president, Donald Trump even after his acquittal in a Senate impeachment trial on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” in the attack on US Capitol on January 6.

Legislators have called for an independent commission, with Trump still facing possible criminal charges for the US Capitol riot as both parties in the Congress have since increasingly called for a commission like that created after the 9/11 attacks.

Trump’s actions and words leading up to the deadly January 6 violence, in which rioters stormed the seat of the US legislature as Congress met to certify the election victory of President Joe Biden, garnered more bipartisan support for conviction than any previous Senate impeachment trial.

Notably, Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham, long considered one of Trump’s closest allies, suggested such a commission is needed “to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again.

“His behaviour after the election was over the top”, Graham, who voted

to acquit Trump, told Fox News.

An independent commission, which would need to be created through

legislation, could determine “what was known, who knew it and when

they knew, all that, because that builds the basis so this never

happens again”, while removing the tinge of partisan politics,

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who voted to convict Trump and has

since been censured by the party in Louisiana, told ABC News.

Trump could also face more imposing trouble in any criminal cases

filed against him as local and federal authorities continue to probe

the violence, as well as civil cases filed by those affected by the

riot.