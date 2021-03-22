ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senator representing Benue South senatorial district, Senator Abba Moro, has described the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, as a seasoned statesman whose contributions are needed to steer the country away from growing insecurity caused by bandits and other criminals.

He also said that the PDP chairman has done more to provide the country with a viable opposition necessary to checkmate the excesses of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Moro stated this in Abuja in a message fecilitating with Prince Secondus on the occasion of the latter’s 66th birthday anniversary.

A statement by the special assistant to Senator Moro on New Media, Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John, said the lawmaker prayed for “many more blessings and fruitful years ahead so he can continue to contribute his quota to the growth of PDP and the development of Nigeria at large.”

He also called on Secondus to continue on the party administration’s reconciliatory path among PDP chieftains aimed at repositioning the party and making it the only profitable option to good governance and development in the country.