As countdown begins to the opening match of the maiden edition of Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament taking place in the City of Lagos, the Atlas Lionesses have been confirmed as the first delegation that will arrive in Nigeria.

The Moroccan delegation will touch down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport around 6am on Monday, 13th September 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

LOC’s Director of Organization, Aisha Falode, also confirmed to ABC Media on Saturday that the delegations of Black Queens of Ghana and Female Eagles of Mali will arrive aboard the same flight in the afternoon of same day, just as the Banyana Banyana of South Africa are also scheduled to jet into Lagos aboard a South African Airways flight in the evening of Monday, 13th September.

Only the delegation of Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon is expected to arrive Nigeria on Tuesday, 14thSeptember.

Wednesday’s opening match of the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan will be watched by President of world f ooball –governing body, FIFA. Mr Gianni Infantino, President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, President of NFF and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick and other top officials of the Lagos State Government, the Nigeria Football Federation and relevant stakeholders.