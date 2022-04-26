Operatives of the Ogun State-owned security outfit christened Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps (So-Safe), on Tuesday, apprehended a mortuary attendant for beheading the corpse of a minor buried at one of cemeteries in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The suspect, identified as Kushimo Lukman, was arrested by the So-Safe Corps while on a routine patrol after he had exhumed the corpse of the male minor and severed his head at the Oke Yidi cemetery in Abeokuta.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspect, Lukman had on Monday evening, consented to assist the parents of the deceased minor to bury him, but later on Tuesday morning, returned to exhume his corpse and severed his head for the purpose of selling same to a herbalist identified as Chief Ifalonishe a.k.a. Lanroye for the sum of N50,000.

The So-Safe’s director of Information and Public Relations, Moruf Yusuf, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said the corpse was brought to the cemetery where Lukman was allegedly working from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abeokuta after the young boy died of complications from a kidney disease.

The So-Safe’s spokesman disclosed that parents of the deceased, who came from Ibadan, had allegedly sought Lukman’s assistance as a mortuary attendant, to get the remains buried in Abeokuta and save the family the agony of transporting his corpse back home in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“He buried the boy’s body in the cemetery in the presence of his parents at about 19:00hrs on Monday. The suspect later went back to the cemetery at 0600hrs on Tuesday 26th of April to severe the head of the buried boy where he was caught after a fierce fight with the So-Safe officer who later overpowered him.

“The suspect later confessed that the fresh head was requested for by a certain Chief Ifalonishe a.k.a Lanroye at the rate of N50,000 and it was supposed to be delivered to him at a designated point within Abeokuta,” he explained.

Yusuf further told journalists that the suspect has been handed over to the Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police in Eleweran, Abeokuta in compliance with the directive of the state commander of So-Safe, Dr. Soji Ganzallo, who ordered that other accomplices of the suspect “must also be apprehended and brought to book alongside his numerous clients.”