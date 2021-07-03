Former Super Eagles attacker, Victor Moses has left Chelsea and joined Russian side, Spartak Moscow on permanent deal after nine years in the West London.

The Nigerian international spent the 2020/2021 season on loan in Russia, where he made 20 appearances last season.

However The Blues confirmed on Friday that the 2017 EPL Winner has departed the club once and for all.

“Victor Moses has today completed a permanent transfer to Spartak Moscow,” the club said

“The move brings to an end the wideman’s nine-year Chelsea career, good luck Victor!”

Moses made 128 appearances across nine years at Chelsea after signing for the club from Wigan Athletic in 2012.

A series of loan moves during his time with the Blues saw Moses play for Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham United, Fenerbahce, Inter Milan and finally Spartak Moscow.

Moses made 40 appearances, playing in all but four of the Blues Premier League games on the way to winning the Premier League title. He was dismissed in the FA Cup Final against Arsenal but made up for it a year later, beating Manchester United to lift the FA Cup trophy.