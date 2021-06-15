After 10 years the Moshood Abiola National Stadium scoreboards are back to life and functional.

The scoreboards were last seen active on October 8, 2011 when the Super Eagles were held to 2-2 draw by the Syli Nationale of Guinea in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations at the Stadium (AFCON).

The restoration of the scoreboards through public private partnership (PPP) initiative is a big fulfilment for the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, who has vowed to ensure the National Stadium is back to life after many years.

The Minister’s Adopt-a-Pitch initiative led to the intervention of business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote who decided to fund the rehabilitation work at the edifice.

The first scoreboard of the main bowl of the stadium was completely installed and tested, while the final installation and testing of the second scoreboard is ongoing.

According to the Project Manager of the Construction company handling the project, Lawal, “We are on course to deliver on the mandate to restore the facility back to its original state. The scoreboard is now functional, nursery grass has been planted and very soon the pitch would be lushed green. We have a responsibility to ensure that we complete the job as quickly as possible.