The newly rehabilitated pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja will have its first feel of competitive football matches this weekend if the plans for a four teams invitational tournament see the light of day.

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sports, Daniel Amokachi and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development are packaging the pre-season tournament.

Amokachi said the tournament to be tagged Presidential Cup will see four top Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs – Akwa United, Kano Pillars, Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars – participating.

“There will be appearance fees for the participating teams and their feeding plus accommodation will be taken care of,” Amokachi said.

The teams are expected to arrive in Abuja on Thursday while the opening game will be played on Friday. There will be two games daily, with the second games expected to be played under floodlights. The tournament is expected to end on Sunday while the teams will depart Abuja on Monday.