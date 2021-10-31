The much anticipated first ever National Youth Conference (NYC) being organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is at crescendo with delegates from across the federation already converging on the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Moshood Abiola Stadium whose Velodrome is hosting what promises to be an epoch-making event is already wearing a new look as the planning committee puts finishing touches to the branding of the venue and access roads leading to it.

The 3-day Conference, expected to be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, will have cabinet ministers and other government officials in attendance.

Different Speakers, mostly youth entrepreneurs will have breakout sessions around the thematic areas of education, innovation and technology for youth development, politics, nation building, peace and unity, security, sports and entertainment.

Convened to energise the Youth for Development, the Conference hopes to have conversations that will harness inputs from the youth, the private sector and development partners to assist Government in implementing policy initiatives that will have a far-reaching impact on the demography.

A cross-section of delegates are excited about the prospects of having their voices heard, and playing a pivotal role in advancing solutions to challenges facing Youth development in the country.