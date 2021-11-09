Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND) has accused Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of doing nothing to empower youths of the state who massively voted for him in 2019.

This is as it advised youths in the Niger Delta region to have a rethink as they often put their hopes and trust on politicians who will only use them and dump them after they have been elected into offices.

MOSIEND, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the only things thriving among youths in the state was cultism, illegal bunkering, sea piracy.

The statement, which was signed by the group’s National General, Ambassador Amain Winston Cottrell, poverty and depression ravaging Rivers State under the Wike-led administration was unprecedented and unimaginable.

It reads in part: “The only business thriving amongst the youths under this administration is cultism, illegal bunkering, sea piracy and those who cannot condescend to undertaken such illicit act suffer hunger, because the government has no attention for the general wellbeing and growth of the youths.

“Wike’s infrastructural development policy is good, at least it gives the state a face lift to the state, but of what use when the people are hungry and no skills nor entrepreneurial empowerment for them to be self-reliant, it seems the government is enjoying how it’s citizens lives in abject penury and frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The poverty and depression ravaging Rivers State is unprecedented and unimaginable, especially in a case where it’s Governor appears to be magnanimous to outsiders.